ESO Gold Road: All West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map locations

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road dropped on June 3 and if you’re one of the players who preordered this expansion, you’re going to have several goodies to enjoy, including West Weald Treasure Maps. These treasures can be hard to find, but the maps make finding the hidden riches much easier.

There are three different West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Maps in Elder Scrolls Online, with all of them located in the same region—the West Weald, which is only accessible to those who own the Gold Road expansion.

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map One

The first treasure map. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax This is directly below the Lucent Citadel trial. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax You can access this spot by climbing the side of the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax

The first pre-purchase treasure map will take you north of Skingrad in West Weald. Set a marker on your map using the F key roughly in the above location and navigate to this spot—it’s directly below the Lucent Citadel trial. To get to the mound, climb the rock side. Finding this chest will grant you the following:

13 Gold

Lead: Ayleid Sculpture, Grand Tree

Ayleid Refuge Ice Staff

Iron Gauntlets of Stamina

Iron Greatsword of Flame

An Empty Soul Gem

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map Two

The second treasure is close to the tree with faces. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax This spot is directly below the Three Points Wayshrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax You can see Feldagard Keep from this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax

The second pre-purchase treasure map will lead you west of Skingrad and towards Feldagard Keep. The best way to find this spot is to unlock the Three Points Wayshrine, place a marker in the same spot shown in the image above, and head south. The mound will be to the right of the dirt road, and from the mound, you can see the Keep and the tower. Finding this chest will grant you the following:

13 Gold

Iron Greaves of Magick

Maple Inferno Staff of Shock

Soul Gem

Sword of the Weald

Malachite Shard

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map Three

The third map depicts a forest area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax. The closest waypoint is Vashabar. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax. The mound is close to the twisting vines by the rockface. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax.

The third pre-purchase treasure map takes you to the forest area southwest of Skingrad. The closest wayshrine is Vashabar, which is right in between two water areas. Set your marker in the same spot and head there.

It can be hard to see the mound, but it’s along the wall in this horseshoe-shaped area. The rewards for finding this treasure include:

15 Gold Macabre Vintage Shield Rawhide Boots of Health Rawhide Helmet of Stamina Lead: Colovian Tapestry, Worn An Empty Soul Gem

Finding the three West Weald pre-purchase treasures is as easy as that—as long as you preordered Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, that is.

