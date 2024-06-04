ithelia the forgotten prince in eso
Image via ZeniMax
Category:
The Elder Scrolls

ESO Gold Road: All West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map locations

Be prepared to dig.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 01:00 am

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road dropped on June 3 and if you’re one of the players who preordered this expansion, you’re going to have several goodies to enjoy, including West Weald Treasure Maps. These treasures can be hard to find, but the maps make finding the hidden riches much easier.

Recommended Videos

There are three different West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Maps in Elder Scrolls Online, with all of them located in the same region—the West Weald, which is only accessible to those who own the Gold Road expansion.

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map One

The first pre-purchase treasure map will take you north of Skingrad in West Weald. Set a marker on your map using the F key roughly in the above location and navigate to this spot—it’s directly below the Lucent Citadel trial. To get to the mound, climb the rock side. Finding this chest will grant you the following:

  • 13 Gold
  • Lead: Ayleid Sculpture, Grand Tree
  • Ayleid Refuge Ice Staff
  • Iron Gauntlets of Stamina
  • Iron Greatsword of Flame
  • An Empty Soul Gem

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map Two

The second pre-purchase treasure map will lead you west of Skingrad and towards Feldagard Keep. The best way to find this spot is to unlock the Three Points Wayshrine, place a marker in the same spot shown in the image above, and head south. The mound will be to the right of the dirt road, and from the mound, you can see the Keep and the tower. Finding this chest will grant you the following:

  • 13 Gold
  • Iron Greaves of Magick
  • Maple Inferno Staff of Shock
  • Soul Gem
  • Sword of the Weald
  • Malachite Shard

Where to find West Weald Pre-purchase Treasure Map Three

The third pre-purchase treasure map takes you to the forest area southwest of Skingrad. The closest wayshrine is Vashabar, which is right in between two water areas. Set your marker in the same spot and head there.

It can be hard to see the mound, but it’s along the wall in this horseshoe-shaped area. The rewards for finding this treasure include:

  1. 15 Gold
  2. Macabre Vintage Shield
  3. Rawhide Boots of Health
  4. Rawhide Helmet of Stamina
  5. Lead: Colovian Tapestry, Worn
  6. An Empty Soul Gem

Finding the three West Weald pre-purchase treasures is as easy as that—as long as you preordered Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, that is.

Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.