All new armor sets in ESO’s Gold Road expansion

Thirteen new armor sets were added to The Elder Scrolls Online when the Gold Road expansion was released. Each new armor set offers bonuses, depending on the number of set pieces you have equipped, and while some of these sets can be found in chests or as rewards, others are more challenging to get.

ESO Gold Road: All 13 armor sets, bonuses, and how to get them

Earn new armor sets by enjoying Gold Road content. Image via ZeniMax.

In ESO, there are 13 armor sets you can get through the Gold Road DLC, and they fall into four categories: Overland, Craftable, Trial, and Mythic.

All three Craftable armor sets added in Gold Road

As the name suggests, Craftable armor sets are those you can get only through crafting. However, you can only get the Gold Road craftable armor by crafting them at specific ESO sites across West Weald. You will also need to research several traits, depending on which item of these set you want to make.

Craftable armor set Equipped bonus Craft location Highland Sentinel Two pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Three pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Four pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Five pieces: You can get Sentinen’s Eye stacks, which grant additional critical chance. But you need to stand still. This can be crafted at the Leftwheal Grainery. Tharriker’s Strike Two pieces: Adds 129 Spell and Weapon damage.

Three pieces: Adds 129 Spell and Weapon damage.

Four pieces: Adds 129 Spell and Weapon damage.

Five pieces: A fully-charged weapon attack grants Major Beserk for four seconds. This increases your damage by 10 percent. This can be crafted at Singer’s Outpost. Threads of War Two pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum stamina.

Three pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum stamina.

Four pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum stamina.

Five pieces: Your light and charged heavy attacks get a 100 percent status effect chance. This is based on your weapon type. This can be crafted at Deserter’s Lagoon.

All three Mythic armor sets added in Gold Road

Mythic Armor sets are the hardest to get as they can only be found via Antiquity Leads, specifically Master-quality Leads. In addition, you also need to be a level seven in Scrying and have the Antiquarian Insight Four passive to even be able to scry for these Master leads. And you also need five leads to find the five fragments of the mythic items.

These leads can typically be found in dungeons and delves and by defeating bosses across multiple zones if you have the Gold Road DLC unlocked.

Mythic armor set Equipped bonus Rourken Steamguards



(Heavy hands) Blocking grants you steam guardian for half a second and reduces your incoming damage by 99 percent. This effect can trigger every 10 seconds, but if you block an attack while it’s active, the cooldown is reduced by five seconds. The Saint and the Seducer



(Necklace) When crouched, you can see guards and witnesses through walls. If you pickpocket a Guard or Witness, you’ll distract them for 10 seconds and it decreases your detection radius against these distracted targets while in stealth by 30 meters. The Shadow Queen’s Cowl



(Light Helm)

You gain one of five random buffs while in battle, and this buff changes every 10 seconds. Best of all, enemies within 12 meters of you gain one of five random minor debuffs, and it corresponds with your buff.



The paired buffs and debuffs include:

– Major Beserk / Minor Main

– Major Courage / Minor Cowardice

– Major Force / Minor Brittle

– Major Resolve / Minor Breach

– Major Evasion / Minor Vulnerability

All three Overland armor sets added in Gold Road

Overland armor sets can be dropped by monsters across West Weald and found in treasure chests. You can also get Overland armor set pieces from Delve and World bosses. However, Delve bosses generally drop boots or waist armor, while World bosses typically drop chest, greaves, helm, and weapons.

Overland armor set Equipped bonus Symmetry of the Weald



(Light Armor) Two pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Three pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Five pieces: Adds a 200 percent status effect change if your health is above 50 percent. You will also get 10 percent healing if your health is below 50 percent. Macabre Vintage



(Medium Armor) Two pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Three pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Five pieces: If you kill a monster, they deal 50 percent of their health as Bleed damage to surrounding enemies within a six-meter radius. The Bleed damage is capped at 24,096 and it can’t critically strike. Ayleid Refuge



(Heavy Armr) Two pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum stamina.

Three pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum health.

Four pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum health.

Five pieces: If you block an attack, you can reduce incoming damage by 11 percent for three seconds.

All four Trial armor sets added in Gold Road

The Trial armor sets can only be obtained in the new Trial dungeon; the Lucent Citadel Trial, located in the northern parts of West Weald.

Trial armor set Equipped bonus Mora Scribe’s Thesis



(Light Armor) Two pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Three pieces: You get the Minor Slayer at all times, and this increases your damage to monsters in Dungeons, Trials, and the Arena by five percent.

Four pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum magicka.

Five pieces (perfected): Adds 657 critical chance.

Five pieces: Increase your critical chance by 128 for every major buff you have. This is capped at 1536 critical chance. It can also increase your critical damage done by one percent for every active minor buff. This can stack up to 12 percent. Xoryn’s Masterpiece



(Light Armor) Two pieces: Adds 1,096 maximum magicka.

Three pieces: You gain the minor aegis buff at all times. This reduces incoming damage dealt by monsters in Dungeons, Trials, and the Arenaby by five percent.

Four pieces: Adds 129 magicka recovery.

Five pieces (perfected): Adds 1,096 maximum magicka.

Five pieces: Increases your maximum magicka and stamina by 1,667. It will also increase the magicka and stamina of 11 other group members within 28 meters of you by the same amount. It remains in effect even if you die. Slivers of the Null Arca



(Medium Armor) Two pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Three pieces: You get the Minor Slayer at all times, and this increases your damage to monsters in Dungeons, Trials, and the Arena by five percent.

Four pieces: Adds 657 critical chance.

Five pieces (perfected): Adds 129 Weapon and Spell damage.

Five pieces: When you deal critical damage, you’ll gain a Sliver stack for 10 seconds, and you can gain one of these stacks every half a second. On your third stack, your stacks are consumed, and a crystal launches at the last enemy you attacked, dealing 3,063 physical damage. The crystal damage scales off your weapon or spell damage. However, you can’t gain another Sliver stack for five seconds if you’ve launched a crystal. Lucent Echoes



(Heavy Armor) Two pieces: Adds four percent healing.

Three pieces: You gain the minor aegis buff at all times. This reduces incoming damage dealt by monsters in Dungeons, Trials, and the Arenaby by five percent.

Four pieces: Adds 1,206 maximum health.

Five pieces (perfected): Adds 1,206 maximum health.

Five pieces: When you have more than 50 percent health, your critical damage and group healing are increased by 11 percent. If anyone in your group is also wearing Lucent Echoes, they can’t benefit from this effect. If you have less than 50 percent health, your incoming damage from monsters is reduced by 20 percent.

