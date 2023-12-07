The release of The Day Before is just around the corner as Early Access on Steam, and it might feature a significant file size.

If you want to hop into The Day Before as soon as it releases, you will likely want to know if it’s possible to download the game ahead of its release so its ready to go at launch, especially if your internet connection isn’t very fast.

The Day Before has gone through rough patches during its development process. Repeated delays and other issues, including a trademark conflict, have led fans to wonder whether the game would ever release at all. But an Early Access build of the game is indeed coming out on Dec.7. Here is whether you can preload The Day Before ahead of its Early Access launch.

Can you preload The Day Before?

The survival game will be soon playable. Screenshot via Steam

The Day Before is available on PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But the answer is the same for all three platforms: it’s impossible for players to preload The Day Before.

On Steam, you’ll see that the game is labelled as “Coming Dec. 7 , 2023.” But you won’t see an option to preload the game. This means you’ll only be available to download The Day Before when Early Access officially launches at 12pm CT on Dec. 7.

The situation is similar for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s official page cannot be found on either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, so console players will also have to wait to download The Day Before once Early Access officially launches.