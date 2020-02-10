UI addition to see previous opponents coming in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.4

In an effort to continue “investing in Teamfight Tactics and its future,” Riot devs are making some more UI tweaks to the autobattler.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer introduced a “long requested” UI addition on Twitter today that allows players to see their previous opponents.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Coming in 10.4 is a long requested UI improvement! Thanks to @Xhanghai and the team, you’ll be able to mouse over the top UI and see your past opponents!

Mousing over the top UI bar will reveal who you faced in past matchups, joining an existing feature that shows if you won or lost the round.

TFT devs made adjustments to the UI in Patch 9.24, adding in a new level bar that displayed your current level and the amount of XP you have. Drop rates for champion tiers and a switch to the Buy XP and Refresh buttons also debuted in the preseason patch.

Riot doesn’t want players to resort to online guides or third-party applications to tell them something that should be “naturally communicated” as a part of the game.

Aside from the UI change and some minor balance updates, February patches for the autobattler will be fairly tame. Riot is preparing for set three’s March launch, which hopes to fix early-game pacing and reward players for “going deep” into one particular trait.

TFT Patch 10.4 will likely go live next Thursday, Feb. 20.