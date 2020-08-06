TFT Spirit Blossom Little Legends are live

Spirit Blossom Little Legends Feathernight, Hushtail, and Melisma are available for purchase in Teamfight Tactics.

TFT Patch 10.16, which dropped today, contains six one-star versions of the Spirit Blossom Feathernight, Hushtail, and Melisma. The Little Legends were a little late to the party but are now officially available for purchase.

Lead producer Green Teej also revealed today that the two and three-star versions of all Little Legends, including the Spirit Blossom ones that were released today, can be directly purchased with Star Shards. Players previously had to rely on spending Riot Points to open eggs, never knowing which upgraded version of a Little Legend they might get.

Players with a PBE account can view and purchase the two and three-star versions of the Spirit Blossom versions of Feathernight, Hushtail, and Melisma. Each Little Legends has two versions that can be upgraded.

Riot also teased that the upcoming Set Four in TFT may have a Spirit Blossom theme, featuring a number of current and returning champions from previous sets. And Lee Sin could be added in Set Four, which is expected to release in September. Other champions teased today include Kennen, Elise, Azir, Yasuo, Lulu, Jinx, and Janna.

Spirit Blossom Little Legends one-star versions of Feathernight, Hushtail, and Melisma are available for purchase now. Players will be able to use Star Shards to purchase two and three-star versions when TFT Set Four drops or soon after.