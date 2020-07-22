All new Spirit Blossom Little Legends coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.16

With the release of Spirit Blossom, an East Asian folklore-inspired multi-game event, Teamfight Tactics players will have the chance to unlock new Little Legends variants for Featherknight, Hushtail, and Melisma.
The event is a massive month-long thematic experience spanning across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics from July 22 to Aug. 24.
To coincide with the event, Riot is introducing a new purchasing option for one-star versions of all Spirit Blossom Little Legends.
You previously had to buy eggs and hope and pray for your favorite Little Legends. But for Spirit Blossom, it’s a little bit different. In Patch 10.16, you’ll be able to choose whichever Little Legend you want. This only applies to one-star Spirit Blossom Little Legends.
Here are all 18 Little Legends making their way to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.16.