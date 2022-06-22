TFT Set 7 Patch 12.12: Full notes and updates

The first balance update following the release of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands is packed with big and small changes that target gameplay systems, champions, traits, items, bug fixes, and Draconic Augments.

Since the release of TFT Set Seven, a mostly healthy meta has allowed players to compete with a variety of comps and champions. Patch 12.12 targets overperforming champions from the release, like Diana, who was also bugged. The team also made adjustments to a number of traits with the goal of speeding up the overall pace of gameplay while reworking several champions, buffing underperformers, resolving over two dozen bug issues, and balancing Draconic Augments.

From Drangonlands nerfs and buffs to reworks and bug fixes, here are the full TFT Set Seven Patch 12.12 notes.

Patch 12.12 system and mode changes

Image via Riot Games

The inclusion of the Treasure Dragon has been one of the many highlights within TFT Set Seven, despite the awkwardness of when the shop refreshes and the time between Stages. Several system changes getting implemented within Patch 12.12 to the Treasure Dragon should smooth out the transition between Stages.

Following the Treasure Dragon, round gold and an automatic shop refresh will no longer trigger at the start of Stage 5-1.

A three-second transition phase between Stage 4-7 and Stage 5-1 has been removed.

Players will no longer have Treasure Dragon content automatically selected two seconds before the 60-seconds runs out on Stage 4-7.

A UI icon for Double Up players was added to the round tracker, providing information as to when Runes of Allegiance will appear during a game upon mousing-over or tapping the icon. And several adjustments were made to the Hyper Roll mode, targeting Nomsy and Shimmerscale items.

Hyper Roll: Draven’s Axe gold per cash out reduced from eight to seven

Hyper Roll: Heart of Gold units per gold increased from one to two

Hyper Roll: Mogul’s Mail gold at full stacks reduced from four to three

Hyper Roll: Trainers have a chance to feed one extra Snax instead of always throwing two Snax treats to Nomsy

Hyper Roll: Built Different rework has stats scale with Stage number between Stages four and eight

Patch 12.12 item changes

Image via Riot Games

Only three total items were targeted within Patch 12.12, specifically Deathblade.

Deathblade: Attack damage nerfed from 40/70/100 to 40/60/80

Radiant Deathblade: Attack damage nerfed from 60/100/140 to 60/90/120

Radiant Sunlight Cape: Health reduced from 800 to 600

Patch 12.12 Draconic Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Ascension was one of the strongest Draconic Augments at the release of TFT Set Seven due to combat taking longer to resolve. And Built Different One was one of the least played Augments during the PBE testing period. Stage scaling was added to Built Different, True Twos was buffed, and items granted from Crown and Soul Augments have been adjusted.

Ascension : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier Astral Heart : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Binary Airdrop : Grants a random item component in addition to a completed item at the start of combat

: Grants a random item component in addition to a completed item at the start of combat Built Different : Rework—Stats will scale with Stage number between Stages two and five

: Rework—Stats will scale with Stage number between Stages two and five Built Different One : Health and attack speed adjusted to 250/300/350/400 health and 40/50/60/70 percent attack speed

: Health and attack speed adjusted to 250/300/350/400 health and 40/50/60/70 percent attack speed Built Different Two : Health and attack speed adjusted to 300/400/500/600 health and 50/60/70/80 percent attack speed

: Health and attack speed adjusted to 300/400/500/600 health and 50/60/70/80 percent attack speed Built Different Three : Health and attack speed adjusted to 400/500/600700 health and 60/70/80/90 percent attack speed

: Health and attack speed adjusted to 400/500/600700 health and 60/70/80/90 percent attack speed Cannoneer Crown : Item granted changed from Giant Slayer to Runaan’s Hurricane

: Item granted changed from Giant Slayer to Runaan’s Hurricane Cruel Pact : Only appears at Stage 2-1

: Only appears at Stage 2-1 Double Trouble Three : Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

: Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50 Inspire : Attack speed increased from 60 to 70 percent

: Attack speed increased from 60 to 70 percent Jade Soul : Item granted changed from Ionic Spark to Titan’s Resolve

: Item granted changed from Ionic Spark to Titan’s Resolve Living Forge : Orb VFX updated to the Ornn item Orb

: Orb VFX updated to the Ornn item Orb Party Time! : Attack speed on Revel units scoring a takedown increased from 75 to 80 percent

: Attack speed on Revel units scoring a takedown increased from 75 to 80 percent Preparation : No longer appears at Stage 4-2

: No longer appears at Stage 4-2 Radiant Relics : Armory choices increased from four to five

: Armory choices increased from four to five Reckless Spending : Damage amplification increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Damage amplification increased from 40 to 50 percent Ricochet : Cannoneer bounce damage reduced from 66 to 50 percent

: Cannoneer bounce damage reduced from 66 to 50 percent Shapeshifter Soul: Item granted changed from Hand of Justice to Sunfire Cape

Item granted changed from Hand of Justice to Sunfire Cape Titanic Strength : Health percentage to attack damage reduced from two to 1.5 percent

: Health percentage to attack damage reduced from two to 1.5 percent Trade Sector : Grants a free shop refresh every round and five gold upon choosing the Draconic Augment

: Grants a free shop refresh every round and five gold upon choosing the Draconic Augment Trade Sector : Only appears at Stage 3-2

: Only appears at Stage 3-2 True Twos : Rework—Gain one random two-star tier-one champion and one random two-star tier-two champion

: Rework—Gain one random two-star tier-one champion and one random two-star tier-two champion Essence Theft : Evoker mana steal increased from four to five

: Evoker mana steal increased from four to five Meditation : Mana for unequipped units reduced from 5/7/10 to 4/6/8

: Mana for unequipped units reduced from 5/7/10 to 4/6/8 Scorch : The fifth instance of Ragewing damage amplification reduced from 40 to 33 percent

: The fifth instance of Ragewing damage amplification reduced from 40 to 33 percent The Golden Egg : Turns to hatch increased from 10 to 11

: Turns to hatch increased from 10 to 11 Second Wind : Missing health heal reduced from 50/75 to 40/60 percent

: Missing health heal reduced from 50/75 to 40/60 percent Luden’s Echo One : Damage reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 60/80/100/120

: Damage reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 60/80/100/120 Luden’s Echo Two : Damage reduced from 100/125/150/175 to 85/110/135/160

: Damage reduced from 100/125/150/175 to 85/110/135/160 Luden’s Echo Three: Damage reduced from 140/180/220/260 to 120/160/200/240

Patch 12.12 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The launch of Set Seven had several traits like Bruiser and Guardian slowing down the pace of combat. Adjustments were made to lower health and shields in an effort to speed up the overall combat pace at all stages. Vertical traits that were overperforming, like Ragewing, were nerfed, while multiple Shimmerscale items were adjusted.

Assassin : Bonus crit damage nerfed from 20/40/60 to 15/30/50 percent

: Bonus crit damage nerfed from 20/40/60 to 15/30/50 percent Astral : Ability power increased at nine units from 60 to 70

: Ability power increased at nine units from 60 to 70 Astral : Emblem re-enabled but will not appear on Carousels

: Emblem re-enabled but will not appear on Carousels Bruiser: Health nerfed from 200/350/500/800 to 200/325/450/700

Health nerfed from 200/350/500/800 to 200/325/450/700 Cannoneer: Attack damage scaling of the fifth shot buffed from 150/175/225/275 to 150/200/250/300 percent

Attack damage scaling of the fifth shot buffed from 150/175/225/275 to 150/200/250/300 percent Dragon : Health reduced from 750 to 700

: Health reduced from 750 to 700 Guardian : Maximum health percentage shield adjusted from 35/50/65 to 30/45/65 percent

: Maximum health percentage shield adjusted from 35/50/65 to 30/45/65 percent Jade : Tooltip updated to clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue

: Tooltip updated to clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue Mirage : Dawnbringers Determination—Maximum health heal percentage reduced to 40/70/70 and the heal twice is now 125

: Dawnbringers Determination—Maximum health heal percentage reduced to 40/70/70 and the heal twice is now 125 Ragewing : Attack speed adjusted from 50/150/250 to 50/125/225 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 50/150/250 to 50/125/225 percent Ragewing : Omnivamp adjusted from 30/50/80 to 30/50/70 percent

: Omnivamp adjusted from 30/50/80 to 30/50/70 percent Scalescorn : Bonus magic damage adjusted from 25/50/80 to 20/50/80 percent

: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 25/50/80 to 20/50/80 percent Shapeshifter : Health percentage increase reduced from 50/100/150 to 45/90/135 percent

: Health percentage increase reduced from 50/100/150 to 45/90/135 percent Shimmerscale : Exclusive items granted adjusted from 1/2/3/5 to 1/2/4/5

: Exclusive items granted adjusted from 1/2/3/5 to 1/2/4/5 Shimmerscale : Draven’s Axe—Gold cash out reduced from 10 to eight

: Draven’s Axe—Gold cash out reduced from 10 to eight Shimmerscale : Gambler’s Blade—Chance to proc on attack increased from five to six percent

: Gambler’s Blade—Chance to proc on attack increased from five to six percent Shimmerscale : Heart of Gold—Units per gold increased from two to three

: Heart of Gold—Units per gold increased from two to three Swiftshot: Attack speed per Hex reduced from 12/25/40 to 10/20/40 percent

Attack speed per Hex reduced from 12/25/40 to 10/20/40 percent Warrior: Attack damage scaling on empowered attack adjusted from 120/200/300 to 120/200/350 percent

Patch 12.12 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Patch 12.12 targeted almost every TFT Set Seven champion with some type of balance change, from nerfs and buffs to reworks and minor lever tweaks. A total of four Dragonlands champions were revoked. Underperformers like Volibear were buffed and overperformers like Sett were nerfed.

One-cost

Ezreal : Mystic shot damage nerfed from 175/250/350 to 150/225/300

: Mystic shot damage nerfed from 175/250/350 to 150/225/300 Heimerdinger : Mana nerfed form 40/80 to 50/100

: Mana nerfed form 40/80 to 50/100 Heimerdinger : Egg Toss damage adjusted from 225/300/400 to 225/325/450

: Egg Toss damage adjusted from 225/300/400 to 225/325/450 Heimerdinger: Stun duration from spell changed from 1.5/1.75/2 to 1.5 seconds across the board

Stun duration from spell changed from 1.5/1.75/2 to 1.5 seconds across the board Karma : Targeting fixed so that her spell explodes on the center of the missile’s target as opposed to slightly in front of the target

: Targeting fixed so that her spell explodes on the center of the missile’s target as opposed to slightly in front of the target Karma : Inner Flame damage is now 225/275/350

: Inner Flame damage is now 225/275/350 Leona : Health reduced from 700 to 650

: Health reduced from 700 to 650 Nidalee : Attack speed nerfed across the board from 50/55/60 to 45/45/45 percent

: Attack speed nerfed across the board from 50/55/60 to 45/45/45 percent Sett : Knuckle Down attack damage ratio nerfed from 170 to 150 percent

: Knuckle Down attack damage ratio nerfed from 170 to 150 percent Tahm Kench : Rework—Deals damage based on the next three attacks that strike him instead of via an internal cooldown and bonus damage only occurs while the shield holds

: Rework—Deals damage based on the next three attacks that strike him instead of via an internal cooldown and bonus damage only occurs while the shield holds Tahm Kench : Tooltip now states “The next three enemy attacks Tahm Kench receives during this duration deal magic damage to the attacker.”

: Tooltip now states “The next three enemy attacks Tahm Kench receives during this duration deal magic damage to the attacker.” Tahm Kench: Thick Skin shield adjusted from 250/300/425 to 250/300/350

Two-cost

Nami : Maximum mana nerfed from 40/80 to 50/90

: Maximum mana nerfed from 40/80 to 50/90 Jinx : Mana buffed from 60/120 to 50/100

: Mana buffed from 60/120 to 50/100 Shen : Maximum mana nerf from 60/90 to 75/105

: Maximum mana nerf from 60/90 to 75/105 Shen : Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7 Thresh: Targeting adjusted so that he always selects his hook target before enemy movement begins, allowing Thresh to hook Cavalier units that started combat as the farthest unit from him

Three-cost

Anivia : Prismatic Storm damage buffed from 300/400/600 to 325/450/700

: Prismatic Storm damage buffed from 300/400/600 to 325/450/700 Diana : Bug fix no longer has Diana’s shield stacking on itself once all the Orbs burst and it will refresh as intended while her Orbs will properly scale with ability power now

: Bug fix no longer has Diana’s shield stacking on itself once all the Orbs burst and it will refresh as intended while her Orbs will properly scale with ability power now Diana : Pale Cascade orb damage reduced from 100/110/120 to 80/90/100

: Pale Cascade orb damage reduced from 100/110/120 to 80/90/100 Illaoi: cosmic Smash armor and magic resistance steal reduced from 40 to 33 percent

cosmic Smash armor and magic resistance steal reduced from 40 to 33 percent Lee Sin: Dragon’s Rage damage buffed from 275/325/425 to 300/375/500

Dragon’s Rage damage buffed from 275/325/425 to 300/375/500 Lee Sin : Mana nerfed form 0/70 to 40/100

: Mana nerfed form 0/70 to 40/100 Lulu : Mana adjusted from 70/140 to 75/150

: Mana adjusted from 70/140 to 75/150 Nunu : consume damage adjusted from 350/500/900 to 350/500/800

: consume damage adjusted from 350/500/900 to 350/500/800 Olaf : Attack damage reduced from 60 to 50

: Attack damage reduced from 60 to 50 Swain : Draconic Ascension damage adjusted from 70/110/165 to 75/115/175

: Draconic Ascension damage adjusted from 70/110/165 to 75/115/175 Sylas : Rework—Sylas no longer Mana-Reaves on the first spell cast nor shields when casting Petricite Burst on Mana-Reaved targets and will now shield on the first cast

: Rework—Sylas no longer Mana-Reaves on the first spell cast nor shields when casting Petricite Burst on Mana-Reaved targets and will now shield on the first cast Sylas : If Sylas has already shielded himself the spell will hit two Hexes and Mana-Reaves any enemy hit

: If Sylas has already shielded himself the spell will hit two Hexes and Mana-Reaves any enemy hit Sylas : Shield will now stack

: Shield will now stack Sylas : Petricite Burst shield amount reduced from 700/750/800 to 300/350/400

: Petricite Burst shield amount reduced from 700/750/800 to 300/350/400 Sylas : Petricite Burst damage reduced from 150/225/350 to 125/200/300

: Petricite Burst damage reduced from 150/225/350 to 125/200/300 Sylas : Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 60/120

: Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 60/120 Ryze: Bug fix for Ryze has the champion change targets when the primary target is eliminated or becomes untargetable through effects like Edge of Night stealth and Zhonya’s Paradox stasis.

Bug fix for Ryze has the champion change targets when the primary target is eliminated or becomes untargetable through effects like Edge of Night stealth and Zhonya’s Paradox stasis. Ryze : Health reduced from 650 to 600

: Health reduced from 650 to 600 Volibear : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Volibear: Relentless Storm bonus health on activation buffed from 375/650/1200 to 550/1000/1800

Relentless Storm bonus health on activation buffed from 375/650/1200 to 550/1000/1800 Volibear: Relentless Storm third auto bonus magic damage increased from 160/175/190 to 170/180/190

Four-cost

Corki: Missile Barrage final missile reworked to always explode at the target location as opposed to flying off the battlefield without hitting anything

Missile Barrage final missile reworked to always explode at the target location as opposed to flying off the battlefield without hitting anything Daeja : Rework—Daeja’s triple missile barrage is now an always-on part of her passive, rather than a temporary buff for 10 seconds after she casts, and impact timing was adjusted to better match visuals

: Rework—Daeja’s triple missile barrage is now an always-on part of her passive, rather than a temporary buff for 10 seconds after she casts, and impact timing was adjusted to better match visuals Daeja : Maximum mana buffed from 90/120 to 0/100

: Maximum mana buffed from 90/120 to 0/100 Daeja : Attack speed nerfed from 0.8 to 0.6

: Attack speed nerfed from 0.8 to 0.6 Daeja: Windblast passive on-hit magic damage buffed from 35/55/200 to 55/85/300

Windblast passive on-hit magic damage buffed from 35/55/200 to 55/85/300 Daeja : Windblast passive magic resistance reduction on attack increased from three to five

: Windblast passive magic resistance reduction on attack increased from three to five Daeja : Windblast Wave damage buffed from 100/175/1000 to 225/350/1500

: Windblast Wave damage buffed from 100/175/1000 to 225/350/1500 Talon : Bug fix—Talon recalling his Shadow Assault blades will correctly get applied to secondary targets they pass through instead of dealing no damage

: Bug fix—Talon recalling his Shadow Assault blades will correctly get applied to secondary targets they pass through instead of dealing no damage Talon : Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are within the range of his blade ring

: Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are within the range of his blade ring Talon : Shadow Assault Blade Ring attack damage scaling adjusted from 00/100/200 to 75/75/200 percent

: Shadow Assault Blade Ring attack damage scaling adjusted from 00/100/200 to 75/75/200 percent Talon: Total damage with the bug fix is now 150/150/400 percent

Total damage with the bug fix is now 150/150/400 percent Xayah : Feathers Fly spell feathers fired reduced from 2/2/5 to 2/2/4

: Feathers Fly spell feathers fired reduced from 2/2/5 to 2/2/4 Xayah: Feather damage adjusted from 15/25/75 to 15/20/50

Five-cost

Ao Shin : Health reduced from 950 to 900

: Health reduced from 950 to 900 Aurelion Sol: Health reduced from 950 to 900

Health reduced from 950 to 900 Shyvana : Rework—Shyvana will immediately cast Flame Breath upon transformation and her Flame Breath will follow her with movement while finding new targets if there are no current targets

: Rework—Shyvana will immediately cast Flame Breath upon transformation and her Flame Breath will follow her with movement while finding new targets if there are no current targets Shyvana : Crash damage reduced from 250/400/750 to 100/175/500

: Crash damage reduced from 250/400/750 to 100/175/500 Shyvana : Flame Breath health percentage damage buffed from 30/40/200 to 45/65/300 percent

: Flame Breath health percentage damage buffed from 30/40/200 to 45/65/300 percent Shyvana : Flame Breath duration increased from one to 3.5 seconds

: Flame Breath duration increased from one to 3.5 seconds Shyvana : Flame Breath damage tick rate increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds

: Flame Breath damage tick rate increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds Shyvana : Flame Breath damage lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount

: Flame Breath damage lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount Shyvana: Mana adjusted from 0/30 to 45/75

Mana adjusted from 0/30 to 45/75 Yasuo : Third cast attack damage scaling reduced from 300 to 250 percent

: Third cast attack damage scaling reduced from 300 to 250 percent Zoe : Daisy will now spawn at the target’s location instead of Zoe’s location

: Daisy will now spawn at the target’s location instead of Zoe’s location Zoe: Janna Tornado stun reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds

Patch 12.12 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games