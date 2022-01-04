TFT Set 6 trait Hextech Augments changes rotate Heart and Crest champions in Patch 12.1

A number of balance changes to Teamfight Tactics Set Six Hextech Augments were revealed by game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the Patch 12.1 Rundown, hitting Heart and Crest effects, along with Stand United.

Going live on Jan. 5, TFT Patch 12.1 contains a large number of major changes applied to traits and champions that include a Kai’Sa and Urgot nerf, along with a buff to the Imperial trait and a nerf to the Socialite trait. After four weeks of gameplay within Patch 11.24, the balance team decided to rotate champions via the Hextech Augment Heart and Creast effects, revealed during the TFT Patch 12.1 Rundown.

Arcanist Heart : Grants a Swain

: Grants a Swain Challenger Heart : Changed from Warwick to grants a Quinn

: Changed from Warwick to grants a Quinn Protector Heart : No longer grants a Blitzcrank

: No longer grants a Blitzcrank Scholar Heart : Changed from Lissandra to grants a Zyra

: Changed from Lissandra to grants a Zyra Scrap Heart : Changed from Ekko to grants a Blitzcrank

: Changed from Ekko to grants a Blitzcrank Twinshot Heart : Changed from Graves to grants a Kog’Maw

: Changed from Graves to grants a Kog’Maw Assassin Crest : Changed from Ekko to grants a Talon

: Changed from Ekko to grants a Talon Arcanist Crest : Changed from Twisted Fate to grants a Swain

: Changed from Twisted Fate to grants a Swain Challenger Crest : Changed from Warwick to grants a Quinn

: Changed from Warwick to grants a Quinn Chemtech Crest : Changed from Zac to grants a Warwick

: Changed from Zac to grants a Warwick Imperial Crest : Changed from Talon to grants a Swain

: Changed from Talon to grants a Swain Mutant Crest : No longer grants a Kog’Maw

: No longer grants a Kog’Maw Scrap Crest: Changed from Ekko to grants a Blitzcrank

Dominating throughout Patch 11.24, Stand United was reverted at one and two, while a buff to Spellblade might have major implications on the TFT 12.1 meta, according to Mortdog. A large buff was also applied to the Hextech Augment Ardent Censer and all three Makeshift Armor effects.

Stand United : One and two nerfed to 2/3/5 attack power and attack damage per trait

: One and two nerfed to 2/3/5 attack power and attack damage per trait Ardent Censer : buffed from 40 to 50 percent bonus attack speed

: buffed from 40 to 50 percent bonus attack speed Ascension : Bonus damage reduced to 50 percent

: Bonus damage reduced to 50 percent Makeshift Armor : Armor and magic resistance buffed to 35/55/75

: Armor and magic resistance buffed to 35/55/75 Duet: Health reduced to 400

Health reduced to 400 Sunfire Board : True damage per second reduced to two percent

: True damage per second reduced to two percent Woodland Charm : Clone increased to 1,600 health

: Clone increased to 1,600 health Spellblade: Ability power on hit was increased to 225 percent

All changes revealed during the Patch Rundown are subject to change. The official release of TFT Patch 12.1 will take place on Jan. 5.