TFT Set 6 Patch 12.1: Full notes and updates

The new year rings in a decent size Set Six Teamfight Tactics update, focusing on trait-linked Hextech Augment effects, along with over-performing traits, items, and champions.

Scheduled to drop on Jan. 5, Patch 12.1 makes a number of adjustments to Heart and Crest Hextech Augments that were buffed in Patch 11.24 with the addition of an added champion. Items like Morellonomicon and Guardian Angel were hit with major nerfs, along with champions like Kai’Sa and Urgot.

Buffs to keep an eye on are an extension to Heimerdinger’s range, increased Tyrant bonus damage within Imperial, and three-star Tahm Kench. The next scheduled TFT Set Six update will take place on Jan. 20.

Here’s every balance change within Patch 12.1, according to Riot Games.

Hextech Augment balance changes

image via Riot Games

Trait Augments like Hearts and Crests were updated with new champions that are granted. Lifelong Learning, a Scholar Augment, was reworked. Nerfs were applied to Stand United and Cybernetic Implants. Sunfire Board and Weakspot are “no longer mutually exclusive,” according to the TFT team, and Smoke Bomb (Assassin) was slightly nerfed, along with tooltip changes that will get used as “a balance lever” moving forward.

Lifelong Learning (Scholar) : Reworked to now grant Scholar units two ability power after each combat and an additional two ability power if they survive combat

: Reworked to now grant Scholar units two ability power after each combat and an additional two ability power if they survive combat Cybernetic Implants : Bonus health for equipped units nerfed from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350

: Bonus health for equipped units nerfed from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350 Portable Forge Armory option : Death’s Defiance will now grant 20 percent omnivamp

: Death’s Defiance will now grant 20 percent omnivamp Stand United : Attack damage and ability power per active trait nerfed from 3/4/5 to 2/3/5

: Attack damage and ability power per active trait nerfed from 3/4/5 to 2/3/5 Smoke Bomb (Assassin) : The Set Six tooltip was updated to now show the damage reduction applied to the excess damage from the instance of damage that triggers stealth

: The Set Six tooltip was updated to now show the damage reduction applied to the excess damage from the instance of damage that triggers stealth Smoke Bomb : Damage reduction nerfed from 100 to 80 percent

: Damage reduction nerfed from 100 to 80 percent Makeshift Armor : Magic resistance and armor buffed from 30/45/60 to 35/55/75

: Magic resistance and armor buffed from 30/45/60 to 35/55/75 Ardent Censer : Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent Ascension : Bonus damage reduced from 65 to 50 percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 65 to 50 percent Duet : Bonus health decreased from 500 to 400

: Bonus health decreased from 500 to 400 Sunfire Board : Maximum health burn reduced from 20 to 16 percent

: Maximum health burn reduced from 20 to 16 percent Spellblade : Ability power on hit buffed from 200 to 225 percent

: Ability power on hit buffed from 200 to 225 percent Woodland Charm : Clone health buffed from 1,500 to 1,600

: Clone health buffed from 1,500 to 1,600 Shrug it Off: Health regeneration per second increased from 2.5 to three percent

Trait Heart and Crest Hextech Augment balance changes

With a goal of making trait Augments “more consistent,” according to the TFT team, champions were switched up via Heart and Crest Augments. In addition, overperformers like Mutant Crest and Protector Heart trait Augments were nerfed.

Arcanist Heart : Granting a Swain

: Granting a Swain Challenger Heart : Changed from granting a Warwick to a Quinn

: Changed from granting a Warwick to a Quinn Protector Heart : No longer granting a Blitzcrank

: No longer granting a Blitzcrank Scholar Heart : Changed from granting a Lissandra to a Zyra

: Changed from granting a Lissandra to a Zyra Scrap Heart : Changed from granting an Ekko to a Blitzcrank

: Changed from granting an Ekko to a Blitzcrank Twinshot Heart : Changed from granting a Graves to Kog’Maw

: Changed from granting a Graves to Kog’Maw Assassin Crest : Changed from granting an Ekko to a Talon

: Changed from granting an Ekko to a Talon Arcanist Crest : Changed from granting a Twisted Fate to a Swain

: Changed from granting a Twisted Fate to a Swain Challenger Crest : Changed from granting a Warwick to a Quinn

: Changed from granting a Warwick to a Quinn Chemtech Crest : Changed from granting a Zac to a Warwick

: Changed from granting a Zac to a Warwick Imperial Crest : Changed from granting a Talon to granting a Swain

: Changed from granting a Talon to granting a Swain Mutant Crest : No longer grants a Kog’Maw

: No longer grants a Kog’Maw Scrap Crest: Changed from granting an Ekko to a Blitzcrank

Trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The Tyrant was given a buff within the Imperial trait while Socialite two was hit with a mana-per-second nerf. Chemtech’s early game was nerfed but buffed at nine and Innovator five was improved with buffs to the mechanical bear. And spawn odds for the Yordle trait were adjusted, decreasing the chance of a two or three-cost appearing.

Imperial : Tyrant bonus damage increased from 75/125 to 80/150 percent

: Tyrant bonus damage increased from 75/125 to 80/150 percent Imperial : Units bonus damage buffed from 0/75 to 0/80 percent

: Units bonus damage buffed from 0/75 to 0/80 percent Chemtech : Damage reduction reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Damage reduction reduced from 25 to 20 percent Chemtech : Health regeneration increased from 3/4/7/12 to 3/5/8/15 percent

: Health regeneration increased from 3/4/7/12 to 3/5/8/15 percent Chemtech : Attack speed adjusted from 20/50/80/125 to 15/50/90/135 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 20/50/80/125 to 15/50/90/135 percent Socialite : Mana per second reduced from five to three

: Mana per second reduced from five to three Innovator : Mechanical bear health buffed to 850

: Mechanical bear health buffed to 850 Innovator : Mechanical bear armor and magic resistance buffed from 60 to 70

: Mechanical bear armor and magic resistance buffed from 60 to 70 Syndicate : Syndicate seven power increased from 33 to 50 percent

: Syndicate seven power increased from 33 to 50 percent Yordle : Mana reduction increased from 0/20 to 0/25 percent

: Mana reduction increased from 0/20 to 0/25 percent Yordle : One-cost spawn increased from 60 to 70 percent

: One-cost spawn increased from 60 to 70 percent Yordle : Two-cost spawn decreased from 25 to 20 percent

: Two-cost spawn decreased from 25 to 20 percent Yordle : Three-cost spawn decreased from 15 to 10 percent

: Three-cost spawn decreased from 15 to 10 percent Mutant: Metamorphosis ability power and attack damage increased from 1/2 to 2/4

Champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

A number of major changes for TFT Set Six champions were applied within Patch 12.1. Caitlyn was nerfed at three-star while Tahm Kench was buffed at three-star when getting fed an allied unit. Urgot had his spell nerfed to every third shot counting as a basic attack, previously every second shot, reducing damage output with items like e Runaan’s Hurricane and Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Kai’Sa was slightly nerfed and Heimerdinger’s range was increased.

One-cost

Caitlyn : Ace in the Hole damage reduced at three-star from 800/1400/2250 to 800/1400/2000

: Ace in the Hole damage reduced at three-star from 800/1400/2250 to 800/1400/2000 Garen : Attack damage increased from 60 to 70

: Attack damage increased from 60 to 70 Graves : Mana adjusted from 80/120 to 50/100

: Mana adjusted from 80/120 to 50/100 Illaoi : Spell damage buffed from 175/300/500 to 200/325/550

: Spell damage buffed from 175/300/500 to 200/325/550 Illaoi : Spell healing increased at three-star from 25/30/35 to 25/30/40 percent

: Spell healing increased at three-star from 25/30/35 to 25/30/40 percent Twisted Fate : Spell damage buffed from 145/190/255 to 155/205/275\

: Spell damage buffed from 145/190/255 to 155/205/275\ Kassadin : Spell damage reduction decreased from 30 to 25 percent

: Spell damage reduction decreased from 30 to 25 percent Kassadin: Spell damage reduction duration increased from four to five seconds

Two-cost

Swain : Death’s Hand healing per enemy hit was buffed from 200/230/300 to 225/250/350

: Death’s Hand healing per enemy hit was buffed from 200/230/300 to 225/250/350 Swain : Mana buffed from 40/80 to 40/75

: Mana buffed from 40/80 to 40/75 Kog’Maw : Spell damage nerfed at three-star and buffed at one-star from 7/8/9 to 8/8/8 percent

: Spell damage nerfed at three-star and buffed at one-star from 7/8/9 to 8/8/8 percent Talon : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Zilean: Spell slow duration increased from three to four

Three-cost

Heimerdinger : Range increased from three to four

: Range increased from three to four Malzahar : Spell damage adjusted from 700/850/1000 to 650/850/1100

: Spell damage adjusted from 700/850/1000 to 650/850/1100 Ekko : Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 175/225/375

: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 175/225/375 Samira : Health increased from 650 to 700

: Health increased from 650 to 700 Lissandra : Spell damage buffed from 225/300/500 to 250/325/550

: Spell damage buffed from 225/300/500 to 250/325/550 Vex: Health increased from 800 to 850

Four-cost

Seraphine : Mana buffed from 80/160 to 80/150

: Mana buffed from 80/160 to 80/150 Seraphine : Spell damage buffed from 250/400/1000 to 275/450/1200

: Spell damage buffed from 250/400/1000 to 275/450/1200 Urgot : Every third shot from Urgot’s ability will now count as a basic attack

: Every third shot from Urgot’s ability will now count as a basic attack Orianna : Mana buffed from 50/140 to 50/130

: Mana buffed from 50/140 to 50/130 Yone : Health reduced from 950 to 900

: Health reduced from 950 to 900 Sion : Spell duration increased at one-star from 2/3/6 to 2.5/3/6 seconds

: Spell duration increased at one-star from 2/3/6 to 2.5/3/6 seconds Sion: Spell damage buffed at one-star from 100/200/500 to 125/200/500

Five-cost

Tahm Kench : Gains 20 times the usual stats at three-star when fed an allied unit

: Gains 20 times the usual stats at three-star when fed an allied unit Tahm Kench : Damage reduction nerfed from 40 to 30 percent

: Damage reduction nerfed from 40 to 30 percent Galio : Slam bonus damage nerfed from 80/125/1999 to 70/100/1999

: Slam bonus damage nerfed from 80/125/1999 to 70/100/1999 Galio : Base stun damage adjusted from 1.25/1.75/9.5 to 1.5/1.75/9.5 seconds

: Base stun damage adjusted from 1.25/1.75/9.5 to 1.5/1.75/9.5 seconds Kai’Sa : Health nerfed from 900 to 850

: Health nerfed from 900 to 850 Kai’Sa : Mana nerfed from 90/150 to 75/150

: Mana nerfed from 90/150 to 75/150 Kai’Sa : Spell damage per missle nerfed from 80/100/180 to 70/90/180

: Spell damage per missle nerfed from 80/100/180 to 70/90/180 Viktor: Mana buffed from 0/150 to 0/140

Item balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Overplayed items like Guardian Angel were nerfed within the TFT 12.1 patch, along with over-performing items like Morellonomicon. Rapid Firecannon and Zz’Rot Portal were also slightly buffed.

Guardian Angel: Health on revive nerfed from 400 to 250

Health on revive nerfed from 400 to 250 Rapid Firecannon : Attack speed increased from 50 to 60 percent

: Attack speed increased from 50 to 60 percent Morellonomicon : True damage burn per second nerfed from 2.5 to two percent

: True damage burn per second nerfed from 2.5 to two percent Sunfire Cape : Proc rate changed from 2.5 to two seconds

: Proc rate changed from 2.5 to two seconds Sunfire Cape : True damage burn reduced from 2.5 to two seconds

: True damage burn reduced from 2.5 to two seconds Zz’Rot Portal : Health increased at Stages three (1,800), four (2,100), and five (2,500)

: Health increased at Stages three (1,800), four (2,100), and five (2,500) Zz’Rot Portal : Hyper Roll Stage five through seven health increased to 2,100 and Stage eight increased to 2,500

: Hyper Roll Stage five through seven health increased to 2,100 and Stage eight increased to 2,500 Chalice of Power : bonus ability power buffed from 30 to 35 percent

: bonus ability power buffed from 30 to 35 percent Statikk Shiv : Bonus attack speed nerfed from 15 to 10 percent

: Bonus attack speed nerfed from 15 to 10 percent Death’s Defiance (Ornn Item): Grants 20 percent omnivamp

Patch 12.1 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games