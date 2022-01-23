TFT Set 6 NA Zaun Cup: Standings, format, and schedule

The best will compete for an invite to the Mid-Set Finale.

From open qualifier rounds to the top 32 Teamfight Tactics competitors tearing up the North American ladder rankings in Set Six, four players will advance from the Zaun Cup to the Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Finale.

Taking place from Jan. 21 to 23, 128 competitors played on the relatively new TFT Patch 12.2 for qualifier points and direct invites to the Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Piltover Cup, players had the chance to earn qualifier points throughout all three days of the competition. A total of 32 players with the highest qualifying points and winners from the Piltover Cup, Challenger Series, and Zaun Cup will earn invites to the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale on Feb. 4 to 6.

Day one, Jan. 21

The first day of competition at the TFT Zaun Cup showcased six games of open qualifier play, with 32 advancing to day two. Making the cut were veteran players like sètsuko, UWDanmDaniel, Kyivix, EmilyWang, and Campanulatae9.

Day two, Jan. 22

Day two had the 24 top-ranked TFT players on the Set Six ranked ladder and eight players from the Piltover Cup join the fray, competing with the top 32 from day one over the course of five games. Players were divided into a total of eight lobbies, with the top four from each lobby advancing onto the third day of competition.

The TFT Zaun Cup standings will get updated following gameplay from each day of competition.