Set 6 TFT Patch 12.2: Full notes and updates

The large Teamfight Tactics Set Six update streak will continue with Patch 12.2, containing a wide variety of major and small changes along with a host of new cosmetics via the Lunar Legends festival event.

Patch 12.2 is the second-to-last patch for TFT Set Six, prior to the release of Set 6.5. Scheduled to launch on Jan. 20, a large number of small tweaks are being applied to all areas. Patch 12.2 is the last update of Set Six to contain any major changes. The patch also kicks off the Lunar Legends festival, containing a number of free and purchasable cosmetics.

A system change scheduled to take place within TFT Patch 12.2 will reduce five-cost champions showing up in the shop at level eight to four percent while increasing one-cost units to 16 percent. Level nine will slash one-cost Set Six units to nine percent while increasing the chance of seeing a five-cost champion to 16 percent.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 12.2

12.2 Hextech Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Additional changes have been applied to the TFT Set Six Heart and Crest trait Augments. The third Thrill of the Hunt has been removed from Hextech Augment choices and a Reforger has been added to Item Grab Bag II with the intent of removing low-roll item options.

Metabolic Accelerator : No longer grants two health after PvE rounds

: No longer grants two health after PvE rounds High Roller : Grants four gold

: Grants four gold Shrug it Off : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Thrill of the Hunt III : Has been removed. One and two are still Hextech Augment options

: Has been removed. One and two are still Hextech Augment options Wise Spending : Grants four gold

: Grants four gold Item Bag II : Grants a Reforger

: Grants a Reforger Sniper’s Nest : Visual indicators have been added to help determine the number of stacks a unit has

: Visual indicators have been added to help determine the number of stacks a unit has Stand Behind Me: Additionally increased Bodyguard armor by 25 percent

Trait Augments

Bodyguard Heart : Grants a Blitzcrank instead of Leona

: Grants a Blitzcrank instead of Leona Protector Heart : Grants a Blitzcrank

: Grants a Blitzcrank Bodyguard Crest : Grants a Darius instead of Leona

: Grants a Darius instead of Leona Clockwork Crest : Has been added to the Augment selection menu and grants a Zilean

: Has been added to the Augment selection menu and grants a Zilean Academy Crest : Grants a Garen

: Grants a Garen Mutant Crest : Grants a Kassadin

: Grants a Kassadin Protector Crest : Grants a Garen

: Grants a Garen Mercenary Crest : Grants three gold

: Grants three gold Mercenary Heart : Grants one gold

: Grants one gold Socialite Heart: Grants one gold

Portable Forge

Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier

Gold Collector : Chance to drop gold reduced from 75 to 50 percent

: Chance to drop gold reduced from 75 to 50 percent Anima Visage : Health regeneration reduced from eight to six percent

: Health regeneration reduced from eight to six percent Death’s Defiance : Attack damage reduced from 30 to 25

: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 25 Death’s Defiance : Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent Death’s Defiance : Armor reduced from 50 to 40

: Armor reduced from 50 to 40 Eternal Winter : Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 25 percent

: Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 25 percent Manazane: Mana reduced from 50 to 40 and mana restore reduced from 200 to 150

12.2 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The Bodyguard trait is getting a workover with a reduction of armor and an increase to the shield. And the Mercenary trait is receiving a slight nerf with the intention of reducing high-roll moments.

Imperial : A bug fix was applied to Imperial five, in which damage buffs on all Imperial units are no longer removed during some combat situations.

: A bug fix was applied to Imperial five, in which damage buffs on all Imperial units are no longer removed during some combat situations. Bodyguard : Armor nerfed from 100/200/350/500 to 75/150/250/450

: Armor nerfed from 100/200/350/500 to 75/150/250/450 Bodyguard : Shield buffed from 100/300/600/1000 to 150/350/700/1200

: Shield buffed from 100/300/600/1000 to 150/350/700/1200 Mercenary : Neeko’s Help removed as a three and four-loss streak drop

: Neeko’s Help removed as a three and four-loss streak drop Mercenary : Four loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.4 gold

: Four loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.4 gold Mercenary : Five loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.6 gold

: Five loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.6 gold Mercenary : Six loss average changed from 7.6 to 7.4 gold

: Six loss average changed from 7.6 to 7.4 gold Mercenary : Seven loss average changed from 8.25 to 7.9 gold

: Seven loss average changed from 8.25 to 7.9 gold Scrap : Shield per component adjusted from 20/35/60 to 20/40/60

: Shield per component adjusted from 20/35/60 to 20/40/60 Syndicate : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55 Syndicate(7) : Bonus increased from 50 to 60 percent

: Bonus increased from 50 to 60 percent Socialite(3): Omnivamp increased from 30 to 33 percent

12.2 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

A buff will be applied to Cho’Gath’s armor and magic resistance, improving the TFT Set Six champion during the early game stages, along with an increase in spell damage across the board. Heimerdinger is getting another round of buffs to his attack speed and spell damage at two and three-star. Braum and Sion are getting mana nerfs while Urgot is getting a spell duration buff at three-star, along with an attack damage increase via his spell.

One-cost

Ziggs: Spell damage nerfed to 300/400/550

Two-cost

Zyra : Grasping Spines spell damage adjusted from 350/450/650 to 325/450/675

: Grasping Spines spell damage adjusted from 350/450/650 to 325/450/675 Katarina : Health increased from 650 to 700

: Health increased from 650 to 700 Swain : Maximum mana increased from 75 to 80

: Maximum mana increased from 75 to 80 Talon: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Three-cost

Cho’Gath : Armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 55

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 55 Cho’Gath : Feast damage buffed from 800/900/1000 to 900/975/1050

: Feast damage buffed from 800/900/1000 to 900/975/1050 Gangplank : Parley spell damage increased at two and three-star from 110/135/170 to 110/150/200

: Parley spell damage increased at two and three-star from 110/135/170 to 110/150/200 Heimerdinger : Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65

: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65 Heimerdinger : Rocket Swarm spell damage increased at two and three-star from 70/95/140 to 70/100/150

: Rocket Swarm spell damage increased at two and three-star from 70/95/140 to 70/100/150 Vex : Personal Space spell shield reduced at one-star from 550/675/850 to 525/675/850

: Personal Space spell shield reduced at one-star from 550/675/850 to 525/675/850 Miss Fortune : Make it Rain spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 275/375/550 to 275/375/600

: Make it Rain spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 275/375/550 to 275/375/600 Shaco: Attack damage nerfed from 85 to 80

Four-cost

Braum : Maximum mana nerfed from 100/180 to 120/200

: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/180 to 120/200 Seraphine : Encore spell heal nerfed from 275/450/1200 to 250/350/1000

: Encore spell heal nerfed from 275/450/1200 to 250/350/1000 Sion : Maximum mana nerfed from 100/175 to 125/200

: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/175 to 125/200 Urgot : Spell attack damage ratio increased from 25 to 30 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 25 to 30 percent Urgot : Spell duration increased at three-star from 5/5/5 to 5/5/10

: Spell duration increased at three-star from 5/5/5 to 5/5/10 Lux : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Jhin : Curtain Call spell damage reduced at three-star from 150/200/344 to 150/200/300 percent

: Curtain Call spell damage reduced at three-star from 150/200/344 to 150/200/300 percent Orianna : Command Shockwave shield amount adjusted at two-star from 100/160/400 to 100/150/400

: Command Shockwave shield amount adjusted at two-star from 100/160/400 to 100/150/400 Yone: Soul Unbound spell duration reduced at three-star from 4/5/20 to 4/5/15

Five-cost

Tahm Kench : Devour spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 900/1450/30000 to 850/1350/30000

: Devour spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 900/1450/30000 to 850/1350/30000 Tahm Kench : Stats gained from feeding Tahm Kench are getting reduced by 10 percent

: Stats gained from feeding Tahm Kench are getting reduced by 10 percent Tahm Kench : Only units from the bench can get fed to Tahm Kench

: Only units from the bench can get fed to Tahm Kench Jayce : Melee shield buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/3000 to 375/550/3000

: Melee shield buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/3000 to 375/550/3000 Jinx : Super Mega Death Rocket attack damage scaling buffed at one and two-star from 190/200/888 to 200/210/888 percent

: Super Mega Death Rocket attack damage scaling buffed at one and two-star from 190/200/888 to 200/210/888 percent Viktor : Chaos Ray spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 325/425/1500 to 360/420/1500

: Chaos Ray spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 325/425/1500 to 360/420/1500 Kai’Sa: Attack speed reduced from 1.2 to 1.1

12.2 item balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The Locket of the Iron Solari has been one of the weakest items within TFT Set Six, resulting in a buff to the duration of the item.

Locket of the Iron Solari : Shield increased from eight to 15 seconds

: Shield increased from eight to 15 seconds Chalice of Power : Ability power reduced from 35 to 30

: Ability power reduced from 35 to 30 Hand of Justice: One buff each round is increased from 30 to 33 percent

12.2 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games