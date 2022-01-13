TFT Set 6 Lunar Golden Lantern event starts with Patch 12.2

A Lunar Legends festival event is coming to Teamfight Tactics via Patch 12.2, showcasing popular Tacticians and Little Legends like Lunar Beast Choncc, Firecracker Jinx, and the Golden Tiger Market arena.

Scheduled to launch via Patch 12.2 on Jan. 20, the TFT Golden Lantern event will last until the end of Patch 12.3. Players can collect gifts that the event has to offer by completing missions. There are a total of five rewards that players can collect by completing the event and missions, along with a number of TFT store purchases players can add to their collection.

Here’s every TFT Golden Lantern event reward:

Image via Riot Games

One Festival Firecracker with a chance to unlock chibi Firecracker Jinx

One Year of the Tiger Egg with a chance to contain a Year of the Tiger Protector

One Festival of Beasts 2021 egg

A total of 180 Star Shards

A Like My Stripes emote

The Golden Tiger Market arena is only available via the Lunar Legend 2022 mega bundle, priced at 12,740 RP, and contains vaulted booms, 31 festival Firecrackers, and the Golden Tiger arena.

Image via Riot Games

Players can collect Chibi Firecracker Jinx for 490 RP, along with five Duckbill, five Dango, and five Dowsie variants. A Tiger Protector is also available as a rare drop within the 2022 Year of the Tiger eggs, priced at 390 RP for each egg.

Related: 5 best Set 6 TFT Patch 12.1 comps

The TFT Set Six Golden Lantern event will start on Jan. 20 via the release of Patch 12.2 and run until the end of Patch 12.3 on Feb. 15.