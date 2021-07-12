TFT Set 5.5 PBE patch hits bug fixes, large changes tomorrow

No major Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 PBE changes were scheduled to take place today, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. But some big balance changes will go into effect tomorrow.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes introduces Radiant items, along with new champions and traits. The July 12 PBE patch contained mostly bug fixes and one adjustment to Banshee’s Claw, removing Unique from it.

Multiple bug fixes were also resolved, including Irelia’s ability animation. Another round of balance changes is scheduled for July 13, focusing on champions, items, and traits.

Here’s every bug fix and balance change applied to TFT Set 5.5 PBE on July 12:

Banshee’s Claw is no longer Unique (one item per champion).

Units can now be affected by multiple spell shields at one from Banshee’s Claw.

Assassin four is now gold instead of silver, and Assassin six is now Prismatic instead of gold.

Nightbringer eight is now Prismatic instead of gold.

A single Force of Nature was appearing on carousels five and six won’t appear anymore.

Fixed the beginning of Irelia’s ability animation being broken.

Fixed issues where Titan’s Resolve (and Radiant) could lose its stacks or stop stacking mid-combat.

Fixed emblems giving the wrong stats.

Gwen now functions with Rapid Firecannon and Rapid Lightcannon.

Hyper Roll heath threshold for Radiant Blessings is now ten, was previously eight.

Players can test out TFT Set 5.5 PBE changes prior to the midset’s official launch via Patch 11.15 on July 21.