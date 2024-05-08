TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes

Riot Games shipped the Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.10 early balance changes onto the PBE servers a week before the update’s official launch, showcasing multiple trait adjustments, champion tweaks, and Prismatic orb loot changes.

Patch 14.10 is a big deal for TFT Set 11 as it’s essentially the mid-set update, helping settle the meta leading up to the second and third Tactician’s Cups. The changes within the patch aren’t “too crazy,” according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, but they are numerous between the HP tweaks applied to multiple four-cost Inkborn Fabled champions and balance changes to traits and Augments. All early balance changes from tacticstools on the TFT Set 11 PBE servers are subject to change before the official release of Patch 14.10 on May 15. We will update any early changes heading into the weekend and after the Patch Rundown on May 12.

Here are the early notes for TFT Patch 14.10.

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 system changes

Orbs may show up in one out of 50 to 100 times. Image via Riot Games

Loot orbs are getting tweaked again in TFT Set 11 after prior Prismatic orb changes “didn’t quite hit the mark,” according to Mortdog. The dev team wants the drops to have a “holy cow that’s crazy” impact on the game, which is why Prismatic orbs will no longer appear at Stage Two and 20 percent less often. In exchange for appearance, Prismatic orbs will contain an average of 40 gold as opposed to the previous 24 gold.

“It’s a small change that won’t affect most games, but it should feel pretty exciting now when you see one,” Mortdog said.

A Prismatic orb loot table for the remainder of TFT Set 11 is expected to be released during the 14.10 Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Exalted buff is a must-watch balance change in Patch 14.10. Image via Riot Games

Multiple TFT Set 11 traits were adjusted through Patch 14.10. The Fated trait was hit with a nerf, reducing the bonus applied at breakpoints five and seven, while Exalted damage was increased to seven percent. Porcelain was slightly nerfed through attack speed and Reaper was buffed.

TFT Set 11 Trait Patch 14.10 balance change Behemoth Increased armor and magic resistance extended from five to eight seconds Behemoth Magic resistance and armor increased from 80 to 85 at breakpoint of six Exalted Bonus damage increased from five to seven percent Fated Fated bonus applied to all champions at breakpoints of five and seven nerfed from 200/300 to 180/250 percent Ghostly Damage taken requirement reduced from six to five Inkshadow Bonus damage and damage reduction at breakpoint of five increased from five to 10 percent Mythic Ability power nad attack damage buffed from 10/20/32 to 11/22/35 percent Porcelain Attack speed adjusted at breakpoint of four from 60 to 55 percent Porcelain Reduced damage lowered from 35 to 33 percent at breakpoint of four Reaper Critical Strike Chance increased from 20 to 25 percent Reaper Bleed increased from 45 to 50 percent at breakpoint four Sniper Damage per Hex buffed from 7/15/30 to 8/18/35 percent Trickshot Two ricochets reduced from 60 to 50 percent of previous damage Umbral Sheild adjusted from 200/500/1000 to 200/450/900 Warden Reduced damage at start of combat increased from 15 to 18 percent Warden Damage reduction at breakpoints changed from 10/20/33 to 10/22/35 percent less damage

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Don’t sleep on the Artifact and Support item changes. Image via Riot Games

Several new Artifact and Support items that dropped through Patch 14.9 were adjusted for 14.10, along with a few Radiant items.

Radiant Red Buff Crest of Cinders : Bonus damage reduced from eight to five percent

: Bonus damage reduced from eight to five percent Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed increased from seven to nine percent

Attack speed increased from seven to nine percent Radiant Warmog’s Pride : Maximum health increased from 12 to 15 percent

: Maximum health increased from 12 to 15 percent Blighting Jewel : Magic resistance reduced by magic damage increased from three to four

: Magic resistance reduced by magic damage increased from three to four Talisman of Ascension : Duration extended to 22 seconds and increased damage nerfed from 150 to 120 percent

: Duration extended to 22 seconds and increased damage nerfed from 150 to 120 percent Unending Despair : Shield value dealt to the nearest enemy increased from 100 to 125 percent

: Shield value dealt to the nearest enemy increased from 100 to 125 percent Knights Vow : Omnivamp increased from 12 to 15

: Omnivamp increased from 12 to 15 Spite : Attack damage for allies increased from 30 to 50 percent

: Attack damage for allies increased from 30 to 50 percent The Eternal Flame: Extra damage from allies increased from six to eight

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Multiple Gold tier Augments were adjusted. Image via Riot Games

Notable Augment changes for TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 include a major nerf to Midnight Siphon, attack speed from Long Shot, and an extra spectre from Haunted House.

Silver tier Augment balance changes

Branching Out: Player combat rounds to gain a random Emblem reduced from one to zero

Gold tier Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 Gold Augment Patch 14.10 balance change Haunted House Spectre passed to nearby enemy after enemy dies increased from one to two Heroic Grab Bag Gold increased from four to six Inspiring Epitaph Shield granted reduced from 25 to 20 percent maximum health Little Buddies Health gained decreased from 75 to 65 Long Shot Attack speed gained increased from 15 to 18 percent Low Interest Rates Maximum interest gold increased from three to four Midnight Siphon Yorick additional damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent of maximum health Mulched Additional damage from Dryads reduced from 10 to two percent ReinFOURcement Gold increased from eight to 12 Stars are Born Gold increased from five to seven

Prismatic tier Augments

Living Forge : Player combats reduced from 10 to eight

: Player combats reduced from 10 to eight Prismatic Ticket: Change to gain a free reroll increased from 45 to 50 percent

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Four-cost adjustments may have a significant impact on meta. Image via Riot Games

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champions were the target of most buffs and nerfs in this update. Buffs to starting health were reduced by half on most of the four-cost champions. Fated units also had bonuses adjusted and units like Kindred could take off within the meta after multiple buffs.

One-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.10 balance change Ahri Spell damage buffed from 280/420/630 to 300/450/675 Ahri Adjacent enemy damage buffed from 130/195/295 to 150/225/335 Garen Mana changed from 30/80 to 30/70 Jax Armor and magic resistance increased to 70 Kobuko Mana changed from 30/80 to 30/70 Rek’Sai Armor and magic resistance increased to 75 Yasuo Shield buffed from 193/232/309 to 243/282/359 Yasuo Fated bonus shield reduced from 300 to 250

Two-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.10 balance change Aatrox Heal reduced to 120/150/200 Gnar Attack damage reduced from 2.5 to 1.5 percent Kindred Spell damage increased from 125/185/285 to 135/200/300 Kindred Fated bonus attack speed increased from 18 to 20 percent Neeko Heal increased from 275/300/350 to 300/350/400 Teemo Dumpling damage increased from 380/570/1050 to 400/600/1150 Yorick Mana changed from 40/90 to 40/80

Three-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.10 balance change Aphelios Fated bonus increased from 25 to 33 percent Soraka Spell damage buffed from 230/345/550 to260/390/600 Zoe Main spell nerfed to 280/420/650 and ricochet damage buffed to 140/210/325

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.10 balance change Annie Passive heal reduced from 53/95/170 to 40/72/130 Annie Active first cast hop on Tibbers nerfed from 458/634/2010 to 450/620/1686 Annie Burn and Wound duration decreased from eight to five seconds Annie Health reduced from 1,050 to 1,000 Ashe Damage per arrow decreased from 48 to 45 Ashe Health reduced from 900 to 850 Galio Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100 Kai’Sa Health reduced from 900 to 850 Kayn Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100 Lee Sin Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100 Nautilus Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,150 Ornn Shield nerfed from 480/674/1783 to 465/647/1735 Ornn Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100 Sylas Heal nerfed from 120/140/600 to 110/130/600 Sylas Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100 Syndra Fated bonus buffed from 11 to 12 percent more damage

Five-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 champion Patch 14.10 balance change Lissandra Extra text added in semi-rework. Steep the current target in a teapot, Stunning and dealing 640/960/8888 magic damage over 3/3/15 seconds. If they die, there’s a 40 percent chance that Lissandra turns them into a loot orb. New—Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies, dealing 150/225/600 magic damage to all enemies hit. Sett Mana changed from 100/180 to 80/160 Xayah Attack damage reduced from 85 to 77

The official TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes are expected to drop on or before May 14. All early changes are live on the PBE servers but may be adjusted leading up to the update’s launch on May 15.

