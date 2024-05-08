Zyra Set 11 skin TFT Inkborn Fables
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes: All early PBE balance changes

Patch 14.10 is expected to tune up the Inkborn Fables meta
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 8, 2024 05:13 pm

Riot Games shipped the Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.10 early balance changes onto the PBE servers a week before the update’s official launch, showcasing multiple trait adjustments, champion tweaks, and Prismatic orb loot changes. 

Recommended Videos

Patch 14.10 is a big deal for TFT Set 11 as it’s essentially the mid-set update, helping settle the meta leading up to the second and third Tactician’s Cups. The changes within the patch aren’t “too crazy,” according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, but they are numerous between the HP tweaks applied to multiple four-cost Inkborn Fabled champions and balance changes to traits and Augments. All early balance changes from tacticstools on the TFT Set 11 PBE servers are subject to change before the official release of Patch 14.10 on May 15. We will update any early changes heading into the weekend and after the Patch Rundown on May 12.

Here are the early notes for TFT Patch 14.10.

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 system changes

Syndra ready to attack in TFT Set 11
Orbs may show up in one out of 50 to 100 times. Image via Riot Games

Loot orbs are getting tweaked again in TFT Set 11 after prior Prismatic orb changes “didn’t quite hit the mark,” according to Mortdog. The dev team wants the drops to have a “holy cow that’s crazy” impact on the game, which is why Prismatic orbs will no longer appear at Stage Two and 20 percent less often. In exchange for appearance, Prismatic orbs will contain an average of 40 gold as opposed to the previous 24 gold. 

“It’s a small change that won’t affect most games, but it should feel pretty exciting now when you see one,” Mortdog said. 

A Prismatic orb loot table for the remainder of TFT Set 11 is expected to be released during the 14.10 Patch Rundown. 

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 trait balance changes

Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Exalted buff is a must-watch balance change in Patch 14.10. Image via Riot Games

Multiple TFT Set 11 traits were adjusted through Patch 14.10. The Fated trait was hit with a nerf, reducing the bonus applied at breakpoints five and seven, while Exalted damage was increased to seven percent. Porcelain was slightly nerfed through attack speed and Reaper was buffed.

TFT Set 11 TraitPatch 14.10 balance change
BehemothIncreased armor and magic resistance extended from five to eight seconds
BehemothMagic resistance and armor increased from 80 to 85 at breakpoint of six
ExaltedBonus damage increased from five to seven percent
FatedFated bonus applied to all champions at breakpoints of five and seven nerfed from 200/300 to 180/250 percent
GhostlyDamage taken requirement reduced from six to five
InkshadowBonus damage and damage reduction at breakpoint of five increased from five to 10 percent
MythicAbility power nad attack damage buffed from 10/20/32 to 11/22/35 percent
PorcelainAttack speed adjusted at breakpoint of four from 60 to 55 percent
PorcelainReduced damage lowered from 35 to 33 percent at breakpoint of four
ReaperCritical Strike Chance increased from 20 to 25 percent
ReaperBleed increased from 45 to 50 percent at breakpoint four
SniperDamage per Hex buffed from 7/15/30 to 8/18/35 percent
TrickshotTwo ricochets reduced from 60 to 50 percent of previous damage
UmbralSheild adjusted from 200/500/1000 to 200/450/900
WardenReduced damage at start of combat increased from 15 to 18 percent
WardenDamage reduction at breakpoints changed from 10/20/33 to 10/22/35 percent less damage

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 item balance changes

Lee Sin in TFT Set 11
Don’t sleep on the Artifact and Support item changes. Image via Riot Games

Several new Artifact and Support items that dropped through Patch 14.9 were adjusted for 14.10, along with a few Radiant items.

  • Radiant Red Buff Crest of Cinders: Bonus damage reduced from eight to five percent
  • Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed increased from seven to nine percent
  • Radiant Warmog’s Pride: Maximum health increased from 12 to 15 percent
  • Blighting Jewel: Magic resistance reduced by magic damage increased from three to four
  • Talisman of Ascension: Duration extended to 22 seconds and increased damage nerfed from 150 to 120 percent
  • Unending Despair: Shield value dealt to the nearest enemy increased from 100 to 125 percent
  • Knights Vow: Omnivamp increased from 12 to 15
  • Spite: Attack damage for allies increased from 30 to 50 percent
  • The Eternal Flame: Extra damage from allies increased from six to eight

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 Augment balance changes

Azir skin for TFT Set 11
Multiple Gold tier Augments were adjusted. Image via Riot Games

Notable Augment changes for TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 include a major nerf to Midnight Siphon, attack speed from Long Shot, and an extra spectre from Haunted House.

Silver tier Augment balance changes

  • Branching Out: Player combat rounds to gain a random Emblem reduced from one to zero

Gold tier Augment balance changes

TFT Set 11 Gold AugmentPatch 14.10 balance change
Haunted HouseSpectre passed to nearby enemy after enemy dies increased from one to two
Heroic Grab BagGold increased from four to six
Inspiring EpitaphShield granted reduced from 25 to 20 percent maximum health
Little BuddiesHealth gained decreased from 75 to 65
Long ShotAttack speed gained increased from 15 to 18 percent
Low Interest RatesMaximum interest gold increased from three to four
Midnight SiphonYorick additional damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent of maximum health
MulchedAdditional damage from Dryads reduced from 10 to two percent
ReinFOURcementGold increased from eight to 12
Stars are BornGold increased from five to seven

Prismatic tier Augments

  • Living Forge: Player combats reduced from 10 to eight
  • Prismatic Ticket: Change to gain a free reroll increased from 45 to 50 percent

Patch 14.10 TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

Ashe hanging onto roap
Four-cost adjustments may have a significant impact on meta. Image via Riot Games

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champions were the target of most buffs and nerfs in this update. Buffs to starting health were reduced by half on most of the four-cost champions. Fated units also had bonuses adjusted and units like Kindred could take off within the meta after multiple buffs.

One-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.10 balance change
AhriSpell damage buffed from 280/420/630 to 300/450/675
AhriAdjacent enemy damage buffed from 130/195/295 to 150/225/335
GarenMana changed from 30/80 to 30/70
JaxArmor and magic resistance increased to 70
KobukoMana changed from 30/80 to 30/70
Rek’SaiArmor and magic resistance increased to 75
YasuoShield buffed from 193/232/309 to 243/282/359
YasuoFated bonus shield reduced from 300 to 250

Two-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.10 balance change
AatroxHeal reduced to 120/150/200
GnarAttack damage reduced from 2.5 to 1.5 percent
KindredSpell damage increased from 125/185/285 to 135/200/300
KindredFated bonus attack speed increased from 18 to 20 percent
NeekoHeal increased from 275/300/350 to 300/350/400
TeemoDumpling damage increased from 380/570/1050 to 400/600/1150
YorickMana changed from 40/90 to 40/80

Three-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.10 balance change
ApheliosFated bonus increased from 25 to 33 percent
SorakaSpell damage buffed from 230/345/550 to260/390/600
ZoeMain spell nerfed to 280/420/650 and ricochet damage buffed to 140/210/325

Four-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.10 balance change
AnniePassive heal reduced from 53/95/170 to 40/72/130
AnnieActive first cast hop on Tibbers nerfed from 458/634/2010 to 450/620/1686
AnnieBurn and Wound duration decreased from eight to five seconds
AnnieHealth reduced from 1,050 to 1,000
AsheDamage per arrow decreased from 48 to 45
AsheHealth reduced from 900 to 850
GalioHealth reduced from 1,200 to 1,100
Kai’SaHealth reduced from 900 to 850
KaynHealth reduced from 1,200 to 1,100
Lee SinHealth reduced from 1,200 to 1,100
Nautilus Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,150
OrnnShield nerfed from 480/674/1783 to 465/647/1735
OrnnHealth reduced from 1,200 to 1,100
SylasHeal nerfed from 120/140/600 to 110/130/600
Sylas Health reduced from 1,200 to 1,100
SyndraFated bonus buffed from 11 to 12 percent more damage

Five-cost TFT Set 11 champion balance changes

TFT Set 11 championPatch 14.10 balance change
Lissandra Extra text added in semi-rework. Steep the current target in a teapot, Stunning and dealing 640/960/8888 magic damage over 3/3/15 seconds. If they die, there’s a 40 percent chance that Lissandra turns them into a loot orb. New—Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies, dealing 150/225/600 magic damage to all enemies hit.
SettMana changed from 100/180 to 80/160
XayahAttack damage reduced from 85 to 77

The official TFT Set 11 Patch 14.10 notes are expected to drop on or before May 14. All early changes are live on the PBE servers but may be adjusted leading up to the update’s launch on May 15.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
TFT champions and Pengu
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
Danny Forster and others Danny Forster and others May 4, 2024
Read Article TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch
Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
TFT champions and Pengu
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics champion pool and rolling chances
Danny Forster and others Danny Forster and others May 4, 2024
Read Article TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch
Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.