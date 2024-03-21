TFT Set 11 Duelist trait, how to play, champions, and best comps

Riot Games included a popular Teamfight Tactics trait called Duelist within Set 11, showcasing seven Inkborn Fables champions and four breakpoints.

A Duelist comp is climbing the TFT Set 11 meta at launch, taking advantage of primary and secondary carriers like Yasuo, Lee Sin, and Irelia. The Inkborn Fables comp is fairly easy to play if you can hit early Duelist champions and attack damage items. But be sure to scout and make sure your line isn’t contested.

Who are the TFT Set 11 Duelist champions?

Stack AD items on Tristana. Image via Riot Games

The Duelist trait in Set 11 is a vertical comp using the champions Darius, Yasuo, Qiyana, Tristana, Volibear, Lee Sin, and Irelia. Yasuo is a solid early-game item holder for Lee Sin while Tristana is a necessary champion to have on the backline. Volibear is a strong secondary carrier that can get run as a three-star primary carry, and Irelia is the five-cost legendary for the late-game Stages.

How TFT Set 11 Duelist trait works

The Duelist TFT Set 11 trait is all about attack speed. With each attack, Duelist units gain attack speed that can stack up to 12 times. There are four breakpoints, with a breakpoint of eight being the highest. At each breakpoint, attack speed is increased. And at the breakpoints of six and eight, Duelist Inkborn Fable champions take less damage.

Breakpoint Attack speed and damage reduction Two Five percent attack speed Four Nine percent attack speed Six 13 percent attack speed, and Duelist units take 12 percent less damage Eight 18 percent attack speed, and Duelist units take 18 percent less damage

Tanks on the frontline aren’t a priority when running a Duelist comp in Set 11, as most units are melee champions, but having Tristana in the back is a top priority. Early game strategies can include a second Umbral unit like Yorick to activate the Umbral trait with Darius on the board, adding additional shielding.

The best items for Tristana on the backline are Guinsoo’s Rageblade with Infinity Edge, and be sure to include a Last Whisper if you don’t have any Shred or Sunder. Lee Sin works best with items like Bloodthirster, Hand of Justice, and Titan’s Resolve. Yasuo can carry these items during the early and mid-game Stages. Volibear can use a defensive item like Warmog’s with an AD item like Bloodthirster and Titan’s Resolve, or you can use Crownguard and Evenshroud. If you get a Duelist Emblem, Ashe is a solid four-cost to include in your build.

What are the Duelist TFT Set 11 Augments?

The Duelist trait-specific Augment in TFT Set 11 is Extended Duel, providing three stacks at the start of combat while providing a Yasuo and Darius. You can also pick up a Duelist Crest or Crown. Fine Vintage is another great choice, as Support items can go a long way in powering up the Duelist units. Other options include Augments like Harmonist Two and You Have My Sword.

