TFT Set 11 Dryad trait, how to play, champions, and best comps

Gain health and ability power through the Teamfight Tactics Set 11 trait Dryad, showcasing five champions and three breakpoints.

An emergent possible top TFT Set 11 comp at launch is the reroll Gnar build that relies upon bonuses from the Dryad trait. A trait like Dryad within Inkborn Fables is typically used as a splash trait, but it can get played as a vertical too if you high-roll into the right units. Gaining health and ability power at each breakpoint are the five Dryad TFT Set 11 champions. With three of the champions at three-cost or lower, rerolling with Dryad units can get you a top-four finish in your lobby.

Who are the Dryad champions in TFT Set 11?

Reroll to a top-four finish with Gnar and Kindred. Image via Riot Games

The TFT Set 11 champions with the Dryad trait in Inkborn Fables are Rek’Sai, Gnar, Kindred, Ornn, and Azir. Of the five, Gnar is the best reroll unit, followed by Kindred and Rek’Sai. Ornn is a solid tank that can splash into any build, and Azir is the top-end five-cost Legendary.

Dryad units in Set 11 gain health upon an enemy perishing and ability power at each breakpoint. The breakpoints for the Inkborn Fables trait are 2/4/6.

Breakpoint Ability power and health Two 15 ability power and three health per enemy death Four 30 ability power and seven health per enemy death Six 65 ability power and 11 health per enemy death

How to play Dryad trait in TFT Set 11

Sliding under the meta radar is the Dryad trait in TFT Set 11. Gnar and Kindred reroll gained traction after launch, typically running four out of the five Dryad units. The trick to Gnar reroll is to run Gnar and Kindred while playing the strongest board. I prefer a four Dryad/four Warden end-game board rather than going vertical with Reaper. But hitting units like Sett can be difficult if you haven’t been win-streaking. Gnar is the primary carry with items like Bloodthirster and Titan’s Resolve, while Kindred is the secondary carrier in conjunction with a Tank (Illaoi is good during the mid-game).

There’s also a Dryad/Reaper/Umbral build that I don’t recommend unless you hit two-star Sylas (AP) and Yone (AD) with the proper items. And you can always attempt to hit six Dryad, adding another Invoker like Annie or Lillia to pair with Azir on the backline. If you’re going to reroll a unit for the vertical Dryad comp, I recommend Gnar over Kindred at the time of writing.

What are the Dryad Augments in TFT Set 11?

The Dryad trait has its own Augment in Set 11, called Mulched. The Augment increases your Dryad stacks and can help carry you through the mid-game Stages. There are also a Crest and Crown for the Dryad trait, helping you go full vertical. If running Reaper units, the Grim Harvest Augment is a solid pickup. Other TFT Set 11 Augment options are Team Building, Harmacist, and Prismatic Ticket.

