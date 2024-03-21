TFT Set 11 Arcanist trait: How to play, champions, and best comps

Ability power Teamfight Tactics comps are viable within Set 11, including a build that uses champions from the Arcanist trait.

Syndra, a four-cost unit featuring the traits Fated and Arcanist, rose as one of the top TFT Set 11 AP carriers for the launch of Inkborn Fables. The build ranges from S-tier to B depending on your lobby and the ability to like up your Set 11 champions and items. It also requires two five-cost champions at the top end, which requires you to play strongest board so you can hit Level nine with enough gold to roll down for TFT Set 11 units like Lissandra and Sett.

Who are the TFT Set 11 Arcanist champions?

Best in-slot items for Syndra are Blue Buff, Hextech Gunblade, and Jeweled Gauntlet. Image via Riot Games

Seven Arcanist TFT Set 11 champions—Ahri, Lux, Neeko, Illaoi, Zoe, Syndra, and Lissandra—are tapping into ability power. Ahri was weak during Inkborn Fables PBE testing but was buffed for launch, making her an ideal early carrier of items for Syndra. Neeko is a multi-trait frontline tank, and Illaoi is a strong frontliner with good defensive items. Lissandra is the five-cost Legendary in the trait, and Zoe is a strong secondary carrier that can hold items for Lissandra.

How to play TFT Set 11 Arcanist trait

Arcanist units gain and grant ability power. It’s tempting to run a vertical Arcanist build, but the trait performs better when it works in conjunction with traits like Fated, Behemoth, and Warden. There are four breakpoints within the Inkborn Fables Arcanaist trait, with Arcanist units and team members gaining AP at each breakpoint of 2/4/6/8.

Breakpoint Ability Power Two 20 AP to all allies Four 45 AP for Arcanist units and 20 for others Six 80 AP for Arcanist units and 40 for others Eight 125 AP for Arcanist units and 125 for others

Early-game boards should lean into Warden for frontline defense with an Ahri in the back. You can also choose to run Duelist units like Yasuo and Darius while activating Fated with Kindred. A mid-game option is to get Sniper units like Caitlyn and Kog’Maw on the backline with Illaoi and Amumu on the frontline. Either Ahri or Lux can slot in as the other Arcanist needed for the mid-game option.

Your end TFT Set 11 Arcanist comp should have Syndra as the primary carrier, using items like Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet while Illaoi is your main tank on the frontline. Adding Sett can deal the extra damage you need during the late-game stages, but remember the five-cost is a melee champion who wants AD items. Aphelios is a solid secondary backline carrier if Ahri didn’t work out, and rounding out the frontline are units like Yorick and Thresh. The final piece is hitting a Lissandra. And if you hit early enough, consider Amumu over Yorick to activate the Porcelain bonuses.

What are the best TFT Set 11 Arcanist Augments?

The TFT Set 11 trait-specific Augment for the Arcanist trait is called Mind of Matter, providing you a Training Dummy and an Ahri while granting bonus health to the Training Dummy equal to 100 percent of all Arcanist units’ ability power. You can use other trait-specific Augments like an Arcanist Crest or Crown. Augments like Jeweled Lotus give you that extra power. And Magic Wand is always a safe pick.

