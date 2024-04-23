Organized competitive Teamfight Tactics play kicked off with the Inkborn Fables Americas Tactician’s Trials, featuring veteran and newcomer players seeking to dominate Set 11.

Over 500 TFT players from North America, Brazil, and LATAM competed in the Set 11 Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials from April 20 to 22, with 58 advancing to the Tactician’s Cup. Much like the NA Cups from previous sets, the Tactician’s Cup runs for two weekends, with the first featuring qualifier rounds through the Tactician’s Trials. Instead of the tournament including only NA players, the region is now a pan-region that includes BR and LATAM.

Top 58 TFT Set 11 Americas Tactician’s Trials standings

Only 58 of the total 570 TFT competitors made the Tactician’s Trials, advancing onto the Tactician’s Cup tournament, scheduled to run from April 26 to 28. The list includes prominent names and a few unknown players seeking to make a name for themselves through Set 11. All standings are courtesy of the Americas TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables event sheet.

Here are the top 58 from the first Americas Tactician’s Trials.

The cut-off was 28 points, with Fanga being the only player to make the cut and not lose to tie-breakers. If any players in the top 58 don’t participate in the Tactician’s Cup, players at the 28-point tie-breaker cut-off will get invited in order.

Who earned a bye for the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials?

Players who place at the top of the Ranked TFT Set 11 ladder at the end of a ladder snapshot from each of the three regions earned a bye. These players will join the 58 from the Tactician’s Trials at the Americas Tacticia’s Cup. Players who competed in BR, NA, and LATAM’s first Sub-Regional Circuit and placed in the top four also earned a Tactician’s Trials bye.

Here were the Sub-Regional Circuit 1 top four finishers from NA, BR, and LATAM.

Region Set 11 Sub-Regional Circuit 1 top four North America jdzielinski22, erinkuma, Stellar Minhee, and Pun LATAM ViciuuSS, Autenticos, l NAIN l, and JosueDeleted Brazil DobZ, FORA Cash, Tanjo#Café, and Copico#Poro

Finishing atop the NA ladder snapshot Ranked leaderboard was setsuko with an LP of 1,851 and 65.70 percent top four finish average. At 1,505 LP in second was Dishsoap, followed by TorontoTokyo, Spencer, great, Prestivent, Phoenixaa, and Wifi to round out the top eight on the NA ladder for TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables. Other notable names in the top 23 from the NA ladder who earned a bye are Milala, the Set 10 World Champion, Robinsongz, DQA, Aesah, Socks, Kurumx, Darth Nub, and k3soju.

