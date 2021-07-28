TFT RamKev and C9 k3soju lock up NA Regional Final spots

An intense battle took place at the eleventh hour for the final two NA Regional Final seats.

The final two spots for the Teamfight Tactics North American Regional Final were locked up last night via the Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes Ranked ladder snapshot.

Scheduled to take place from Sep. 4 to 5, the NA Regional Final will determine the tacticians representing North America at the TFT Reckoning World Championship. A total of 14 players had already qualified via Set Five ladder rankings and multiple qualifiers leading up to the Midset Finale. Only two spots remained, determined by ladder ranking, with the snapshot cutoff taking place at the end of July 27.

Heading into the final day of the TFT Set 5.5 ladder snapshot, C9 k3soju was ranked first. But he was also competing in the Twitch Rivals: Rift Series Sentinels of Light, providing an opportunity for tacticians like RamKev and Rayditz to claim an invite to the NA Regional Finals.

It all comes down to this…about time for 3 more games for Rayditz to upset Soju pic.twitter.com/FahWtdqX2J — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 28, 2021

RamKev, who finished third at the TFT Fates Worlds, dethroned k3soju at the eleventh hour. And Rayditz would climb to around 25 LP away from k3soju, prompting the C9 tactician to log on following the Twitch Rivals event. Out of time and unable to take the number two spot, RamKev and k3soju earned the final two invites to the NA Regional Final.

Here are the 16 North American TFT players competing at the NA Regional Final:

Set Five ladder snapshot

DeliciousmilkGG

Pockygom

IG NoobOwl

IG guubums

TSM FTX Kiyoon

BC Mismatched Socks

setsuko

Bertasaurus

TL GrandVice8

TL Kurumx

MIdset Finale top four

SpencerTFT

TL robinsongz

I Miss Void Sins

Myucil

Set 5.5 ladder snapshot

RamKev

C9 k3soju

The NA Regional Final for TFT is scheduled to take place from Sep. 4 to 5, determining which players will advance to Reckoning Worlds.