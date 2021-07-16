TFT Reckoning Set 5 NA Midset Finale: Scores, standings, and schedule

Set Five in Teamfight Tactics wraps in North America with the Reckoning Midset Finale, with the top four tacticians earning an invitation to the NA Regional Finals.

A total of 32 TFT competitors earned their seats at the Set Five NA Midset Finale, qualifying via three previous qualifiers. Taking place over the course of four days, June 15 to 18, each of the 32 tacticians were competing for a spot at the Set Five/5.5 Regional Finals for a chance to play at TFT Worlds this fall. Tactitions showed off skill and determination through six rounds each day, fighting for a chance to advance. A total of eight players faced getting cut during each day of competition.

July 15, day one of Midset Finale

C9 k3soju played Skirmisher in round one for second place, while Kyivix went big with Draconic-reroll for a first in lobby A by three-starring Nunu, Zyra, and Ashe—easily winning out over the lobby. Prine took a first in lobby B while Oldlodo and Pockygom won the other two lobbies.

Round three showcased a huge gap in HP between players within the feature lobby as multiple players contested one another over the Skirmisher build. BuzzyBoo, Myucil, LunaTunes, and Ruele earned first-place finishes within their respected lobbies. Following three rounds of play, Oldlodo sat atop the leaderboard with a total of 26 points. Pockygom was in second with 24 points, followed by BuzzyBoo, Robinsongz, Ruele, Myucil, Xnieamo, Azarin, and Rokuyo.

Heading into the final round of day one, players like Incite and Peeled Papaya were at risk of getting cut. Other players who needed a top-scoring round six included Inikoiniko, Emily Wang, and Staxl. Resting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard were tacticians Azarin, INTC, Pockygom, Kyivix, and Robinsongz.

Here were the top 24 TFT players advancing to the second day of competition at the Set Five Reckoning NA Midset Finale.

INTC

Azarin

Robinsongz

Ruele

Benva

Pockgom

IMissVoidSins

BuzzyBoo

Broccoli

GrandVice8

Oldlodo

Kyivix

Prine

LunaTunes

Myucil

Xnieamo

Aerostorm

Rokuyo

Dohmoh

Guubums

Father of Shalom

XTheFarmerX

SlippingBug

SpencerTFT

