TFT player banned from Fates Open Qualifier raises concerns over Riot’s rule enforcement

Teamfight Tactics player brokeboidarrell was recently banned from NA’s Team Liquid Fates Last Chance Open Qualifier for “talking out loud about [their] decision making” in a private Discord channel, according to the player.

The Diamond III player discussed their ban in a lengthy Reddit post after placing top eight in the qualifier, claiming “[they] thought it’d be harmless for [them] to think out loud with my friends.” Brokeboidarrell was allegedly told by a TL representative that they were banned by Riot for “getting outside help.” But fans are questioning Riot’s decision to enforce a rule that’s been broken before during the Set Three OCENA Championship.

Riot restricts getting help from outside sources during tournaments in its rules handbook, according to brokeboidarrel. Brokeboidarrel fully admitted to chatting with friends in Discord but claims he wasn’t given help at any time during the competition. In defense of brokeboidarrel, another Reddit user posted a video from the TFT Set Three OCENA Championship in which a high-level player had messaged another player still competing with tips that may have led to him winning his match.

At the timestamp of 40:33 within the video, a message from GrandVice8 can be seen via the in-game messaging system telling Kurum that “Vayne and Ekko have to be on the same side.” Kurum did in fact move the Vayne to the same side at the 38:07 timestamp after previously having the champions in opposite corners at 36:27.

Players move champions for better positioning at all stages of the game, making it unclear as to whether the advice from GV8 was taken into account by Kurum. Neither player was punished by Riot following the tournament, though, which has left the community confused regarding the ban of brokeboidarrell.

The TFT esports scene is still relatively young and mistakes have taken place at previous high-level tournaments. Consistency is key to competitive integrity, however, and banning brokeboidarrel displays inconsistencies within the enforcement of the rules that could discourage up-and-coming players from wanting to compete at the highest levels.

Results from the TFT TL Fates Last Chance Open Qualifier will be revealed later today, along with the top 12 players who qualified for the NA Fates Regional Finals, which starts tomorrow.