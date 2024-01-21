TFT early Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped the early Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.2 notes through the Patch Rundown, featuring three reworks to champions and several significant balance changes.
Following a huge update at the start of the year, TFT Patch 14.2 focuses on bringing the Set 10 Remix Rumble meta in line. Total changes were much less than Patch 14.1 but did include three reworks and needed nerfs to overperformers. No balance changes for Set Revival mode were revealed but there is a possibility adjustments may show up in the official notes on Jan. 23, according to Mortdog.
Here are the early TFT 14.2 notes, thanks to Mortdog and his Patch Rundown.
Patch 14.2 TFT system changes
Both the Silver Symphony and Decrescendo Portals were removed in Patch 14.2, while Curel Pact will no longer be offered in the Radiant Blessing Portal. A bug that existed within Headline units, blocking the wrong Headliners, has been resolved. And for players who were buying Headliners to “reset the shop” and possibly get the same Headliner with a different trait, your rule-bending days have come to an end.
Starting in TFT Patch 14.2, buying a Headliner will no longer affect distribution, according to Mortdog. Scoreboard notifications were touched up and will properly display the correct streak length at five and eight wins. And balance changes were applied to AD casters and carriers. The recommended attack damage item for a carry is now Red Buff, as opposed to Edge of Night. Red Buff is also the recommended item for an attack damage caster, along with Hand of Justice over Bloodthirster.
Patch 14.2 trait TFT balance changes
Only a handful of traits were adjusted for Patch 14.2. Disco got a slight nerf while both Punk and Mosher were buffed.
- Disco: Attack speed adjusted from 5/10/15/20 to 5/8/12/20 percent
- Disco: Healing per tick was adjusted from 2/3/3/5 to 2/3/3/4 percent
- Mosher: Attack speed buffed at breakpoint of six from 60 to 70 percent
- Punk: Health gained buffed from 170/280/420 to 180/300/450
- Punk: Attack speed buffed from 17/28/42 to 18/30/45 percent
Patch 14.2 champion TFT balance changes
Several significant reworks were applied to TFT Set 10 champions while Twisted Fate and Vex were nerfed.
One-cost
- Corki: Spell attack damage buffed from 300 to 320 percent
- Jinx: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50
- Kennen: Health increased to 700
- K’Sante: Spell base damage reduction nerfed from 25 to 20 percent
- Lillia: Mana buffed to 70/120
- Olaf: Rework—Now categorized as an AD fighter (see AD system changes)
- Yasuo: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed to 280 percent
Two-cost
- Jax: Attack speed increased to 0.9
- Katarina: Spell damage buffed from 140/210/315 to 150/225/340
- Kayle: Rework—Now passively deals magic damage on each hit. Active immediately deals the AoE damage and applies Shred. Improves Kayle as an item holder for late-game units.
- Kayle: Mana adjusted from 0/30 to 0/120
Three-cost
- Lulu: Third cast spell damage buffed to 150/225/360
- Riven: Spell attack damage percentage reduced from 100 to 90 percent
- Miss Fortune: Spell attack damage percentage buffed to 295/295/305 percent
- Urgot: Rework—Now deals 50 percent bonus damage if his ability only hits one target
- Urgot: Spell attack damage nerfed to 160/160/165 percent
- Vex: Stun damage nerfed from 1.5 to 0.75
Four-cost
- Ezreal: Single target spell attack damage percentage buffed to 370/370/740 percent
- Karthus: Rework—Randomness of Crit was removed but can still get triggered through an item. Karthus’s ability will now always Crit if it’s able to. Karthus gains bonus ability power based on his Critical Strike Chance (one-to-one). He no longer gains mana from kills. Karthus now gains 30 ability power each time he casts.
- Karthus: Mana adjusted to 15/105
- Karthus: Spell damage reduced from 270/405/900 to 175/260/580
- Poppy: On hit ability heal is now 5/5/10 percent
- Twisted Fate: Mana changed to 30/120
- Twisted Fate: Card damage nerfed from 50/75/225 to 45/70/225
Five-cost
- Sona: Rework—Ethereal and Concussive Sona can no longer target Training Dummies or Illaoi tentacles. Kinetic Sona will no longer use healing auto attacks on Training Dummies or Illaoi tentacles unless there are no other allied units alive.
Patch 14.2 Headliner changes
- Kai’Sa: Attack damage percentage was buffed from 15 to 25 percent
- Yone: Health was reduced from 200 to 150 and attack damage was nerfed from 20 to 15 percent
Patch 14.2 Augment TFT balance changes
Much like Set 10 traits in Patch 14.2, Augment changes were small. Important adjustments to pay attention to are Twin Terror Augment changes and Submit to the Pit.
Multitier
- Twin Terror One and Two: Critical Strike Chance removed
- Twin Terror One and Two: Health buffed to 350/500 and attack speed buffed to 35/50 percent
Silver
- Good for Something One: Champions not holding an item buffed to have 35 percent to drop one gold
- Lategame Specialist: Gold increased to 33
Gold
- Bigger Shot: Bomb fired from Big Shots buffed to deal 85 percent attack damage
- Heartthrobs: Reworked—You now gain 20 percent more Heartsteel Hearts
- Last Stand: Team gains after getting eliminated nerfed to 160 health, 16 magic resistance and armor, and 16 percent Omnivamp
- Submit to the Pit: Stats buffed to four armor and magic resistance, four percent attack damage, four ability power, and four percent attack speed
- Too Big to Fail: Bruiser damage from maximum health at death nerfed from 40 to 35 percent
Patch 14.2 item TFT balance changes
Item changes within TFT Patch 14.2 are minimal. Goldmancer’s Staff had its gold per drop nerfed from two to one. And Thief’s Gloves is less likely to roll ideal items at Levels Seven, Eight, and Nine.
Patch 14.2 bug fixes
- Emotional Damage will no longer reduce your unit’s maximum mana to 10 the first time you take the Augment
- Equipping Twisted Fate with a Radiant Nashor’s Tooth will correctly grant attack speed on cast
- Lucian shots scale one shot per 20 percent attack speed now instead of one shot per 40 percent attack speed
- Having a Nashor’s Tooth on Lucian will apply attack speed before his cast, instead of after
- Lucian’s shots will no longer scale past 5.0 attack speed
- Thresh can now properly damage Crowd Control immune units
- Issues with Akali’s Headliner traits have been resolved
- True Damage Akali can no longer bypass the three and four-cost Headliner rule
- Scrappy Inventions now gives components as intended
- The speed of Superfan items popping off a unit and returning to the bench as been resolved
- Salvage Bin no longer grants a Spautula as its random component
- Recombobulator will no longer delete the Disco Ball
- The odds for each Heartsteel cashout above 3,000 were corrected
- All Squink’s head no longer explodes in size when spamming the Taunt animation