TFT early Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped the early Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.2 notes through the Patch Rundown, featuring three reworks to champions and several significant balance changes.

Following a huge update at the start of the year, TFT Patch 14.2 focuses on bringing the Set 10 Remix Rumble meta in line. Total changes were much less than Patch 14.1 but did include three reworks and needed nerfs to overperformers. No balance changes for Set Revival mode were revealed but there is a possibility adjustments may show up in the official notes on Jan. 23, according to Mortdog.

Here are the early TFT 14.2 notes, thanks to Mortdog and his Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.2 TFT system changes

Vex stun nerfed | Image via Riot Games

Both the Silver Symphony and Decrescendo Portals were removed in Patch 14.2, while Curel Pact will no longer be offered in the Radiant Blessing Portal. A bug that existed within Headline units, blocking the wrong Headliners, has been resolved. And for players who were buying Headliners to “reset the shop” and possibly get the same Headliner with a different trait, your rule-bending days have come to an end.

Starting in TFT Patch 14.2, buying a Headliner will no longer affect distribution, according to Mortdog. Scoreboard notifications were touched up and will properly display the correct streak length at five and eight wins. And balance changes were applied to AD casters and carriers. The recommended attack damage item for a carry is now Red Buff, as opposed to Edge of Night. Red Buff is also the recommended item for an attack damage caster, along with Hand of Justice over Bloodthirster.

Patch 14.2 trait TFT balance changes

Only a handful of traits were adjusted for Patch 14.2. Disco got a slight nerf while both Punk and Mosher were buffed.

Disco : Attack speed adjusted from 5/10/15/20 to 5/8/12/20 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 5/10/15/20 to 5/8/12/20 percent Disco : Healing per tick was adjusted from 2/3/3/5 to 2/3/3/4 percent

: Healing per tick was adjusted from 2/3/3/5 to 2/3/3/4 percent Mosher : Attack speed buffed at breakpoint of six from 60 to 70 percent

: Attack speed buffed at breakpoint of six from 60 to 70 percent Punk : Health gained buffed from 170/280/420 to 180/300/450

: Health gained buffed from 170/280/420 to 180/300/450 Punk: Attack speed buffed from 17/28/42 to 18/30/45 percent

Patch 14.2 champion TFT balance changes

Karthus rework | Image via Riot Games

Several significant reworks were applied to TFT Set 10 champions while Twisted Fate and Vex were nerfed.

One-cost

Corki : Spell attack damage buffed from 300 to 320 percent

: Spell attack damage buffed from 300 to 320 percent Jinx : Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50 Kennen : Health increased to 700

: Health increased to 700 K’Sante : Spell base damage reduction nerfed from 25 to 20 percent

: Spell base damage reduction nerfed from 25 to 20 percent Lillia : Mana buffed to 70/120

: Mana buffed to 70/120 Olaf : Rework—Now categorized as an AD fighter (see AD system changes)

: Rework—Now categorized as an AD fighter (see AD system changes) Yasuo: Spell attack damage percentage nerfed to 280 percent

Two-cost

Jax : Attack speed increased to 0.9

: Attack speed increased to 0.9 Katarina : Spell damage buffed from 140/210/315 to 150/225/340

: Spell damage buffed from 140/210/315 to 150/225/340 Kayle: Rework —Now passively deals magic damage on each hit . Active immediately deals the AoE damage and applies Shred. Improves Kayle as an item holder for late-game units.

—Now . Active immediately deals the AoE damage and applies Shred. Improves Kayle as an item holder for late-game units. Kayle: Mana adjusted from 0/30 to 0/120

Three-cost

Lulu : Third cast spell damage buffed to 150/225/360

: Third cast spell damage buffed to 150/225/360 Riven : Spell attack damage percentage reduced from 100 to 90 percent

: Spell attack damage percentage reduced from 100 to 90 percent Miss Fortune : Spell attack damage percentage buffed to 295/295/305 percent

: Spell attack damage percentage buffed to 295/295/305 percent Urgot: Rewor k—Now deals 50 percent bonus damage if his ability only hits one target

k—Now deals 50 percent bonus damage if his ability only hits one target Urgot : Spell attack damage nerfed to 160/160/165 percent

: Spell attack damage nerfed to 160/160/165 percent Vex: Stun damage nerfed from 1.5 to 0.75

Four-cost

Ezreal : Single target spell attack damage percentage buffed to 370/370/740 percent

: Single target spell attack damage percentage buffed to 370/370/740 percent Karthus: Rework —Randomness of Crit was removed but can still get triggered through an item. Karthus’s ability will now always Crit if it’s able to. Karthus gains bonus ability power based on his Critical Strike Chance (one-to-one). He no longer gains mana from kills. Karthus now gains 30 ability power each time he casts .

—Randomness of Crit was removed but can still get triggered through an item. Karthus’s ability will now always Crit if it’s able to. Karthus gains bonus ability power based on his Critical Strike Chance (one-to-one). He no longer gains mana from kills. . Karthus : Mana adjusted to 15/105

: Mana adjusted to 15/105 Karthus : Spell damage reduced from 270/405/900 to 175/260/580

: Spell damage reduced from 270/405/900 to 175/260/580 Poppy : On hit ability heal is now 5/5/10 percent

: On hit ability heal is now 5/5/10 percent Twisted Fate : Mana changed to 30/120

: Mana changed to 30/120 Twisted Fate: Card damage nerfed from 50/75/225 to 45/70/225

Five-cost

Sona: Rework—Ethereal and Concussive Sona can no longer target Training Dummies or Illaoi tentacles. Kinetic Sona will no longer use healing auto attacks on Training Dummies or Illaoi tentacles unless there are no other allied units alive.

Patch 14.2 Headliner changes

Kai’Sa : Attack damage percentage was buffed from 15 to 25 percent

: Attack damage percentage was buffed from 15 to 25 percent Yone: Health was reduced from 200 to 150 and attack damage was nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

Patch 14.2 Augment TFT balance changes

Twin Terror nerfed | Image via Riot Games

Much like Set 10 traits in Patch 14.2, Augment changes were small. Important adjustments to pay attention to are Twin Terror Augment changes and Submit to the Pit.

Multitier

Twin Terror One and Two : Critical Strike Chance removed

: Critical Strike Chance removed Twin Terror One and Two: Health buffed to 350/500 and attack speed buffed to 35/50 percent

Silver

Good for Something One : Champions not holding an item buffed to have 35 percent to drop one gold

: Champions not holding an item buffed to have 35 percent to drop one gold Lategame Specialist: Gold increased to 33

Gold

Bigger Shot : Bomb fired from Big Shots buffed to deal 85 percent attack damage

: Bomb fired from Big Shots buffed to deal 85 percent attack damage Heartthrobs: Reworked —You now gain 20 percent more Heartsteel Hearts

—You now gain 20 percent more Heartsteel Hearts Last Stand : Team gains after getting eliminated nerfed to 160 health, 16 magic resistance and armor, and 16 percent Omnivamp

: Team gains after getting eliminated nerfed to 160 health, 16 magic resistance and armor, and 16 percent Omnivamp Submit to the Pit : Stats buffed to four armor and magic resistance, four percent attack damage, four ability power, and four percent attack speed

: Stats buffed to four armor and magic resistance, four percent attack damage, four ability power, and four percent attack speed Too Big to Fail: Bruiser damage from maximum health at death nerfed from 40 to 35 percent

Patch 14.2 item TFT balance changes

Item changes within TFT Patch 14.2 are minimal. Goldmancer’s Staff had its gold per drop nerfed from two to one. And Thief’s Gloves is less likely to roll ideal items at Levels Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Patch 14.2 bug fixes