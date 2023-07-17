TFT Patch 13.14 buffs will shake up meta according to Riot Mortdog

Riot Games has a big Teamfight Tactics Set Nine update taking place through Patch 13.14, buffing multiple traits, Augments, items, and champions to improve the underperformers within the Runeterra Reforged meta, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer from the 13.14 Patch Rundown.

Scheduled to drop into live servers on July 19, Patch 13.14 is packed with big changes. Many dropped into PBE servers last week for testing, with players predicting the buffs will have a significant impact on the Set Nine meta.

“This is going to be a patch with a lot of buffs, said Mortdog. “Still, a few nerfs, but trying to keep the nerfs very light—only for things that we know absolutely need it.

Areas that need the nerfs, according to Mortdog, will include AP power from the Strategist trait, a bug fix to Multicaster at the breakpoint of four (60 percent reduced effectiveness instead of 50 percent), and Rouge champions in conjunction with a buff to the Rogue trait.

The Rouge buff improves the trait at the breakpoint of four, increasing the bleed damage to 40 percent. The Set Nine Rogue units will also no longer cancel their dash if triggered during a cast animation that disallows movement, according to Mortdog, and Rouge champions are temporarily immune to crowd control while dashing.

To keep the trait from dominating the Patch 13.14 meta, multiple TFT Set Nine champions with the Rogue trait were nerfed.

Viego : Stab damage (not stacking damage) reduced from 125/185/280 to 110/165/250

: Stab damage (not stacking damage) reduced from 125/185/280 to 110/165/250 Zed : AD reduced to 55 and three-star base spell damage nerfed from 60 to 50

: AD reduced to 55 and three-star base spell damage nerfed from 60 to 50 Katarina: Spell damage reduced slightly to 130/195/320

One of the least played traits during TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13 was the Demacia trait. The trait itself had its armor and magic resistance buffed at the breakpoints of five, seven, and nine (5/25/60/125). And several champions with the Demacia trait were also buffed.

Galio was improved to act as a proper tank for the Demacian and Invoker traits. And Garen was buffed after taking a bunch of nerfs last patch, improving the Set Nine champion’s overall baseline power, according to Mortdog, while keeping his attack speed per spin in check.

Galio : Mana buffed to 60/120, heal buffed to 350/400/450, and damage reduction at three-cost was increased to 25 percent.

: Mana buffed to 60/120, heal buffed to 350/400/450, and damage reduction at three-cost was increased to 25 percent. Garen : Attacks per spin returned to two and spin attack damage was increased to 72/75/80 percent. The attack speed per spin was reduced from 0.55 to 0.50.

: Attacks per spin returned to two and spin attack damage was increased to 72/75/80 percent. The attack speed per spin was reduced from 0.55 to 0.50. Lux: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star to 735/1100 and Lux’s ability can no longer get interrupted by crowd control effects.

From two-cost to four and five-cost champions within TFT Set Nine, many received buffs that are slated to go into effect through Patch 13.14. The update also includes several significant system changes, like Portal buffs to Yuumi’s Zoom Zone and Petrricite Forest

Yuumi’s Zoom Zone was reworked to have a player gain an additional two XP when XP is bought

Petricite Forest was reworked to be “less boring,” according to Mortdog, now offering three Component Anvils instead of flat health.

Players will notice a system change to the strongest unit in TFT Set Nine. The strongest unit was adjusted to allow players more control over who their strongest unit on the battlefield is, according to Mortdog. Starting with Patch 13.14, the champion with the most items is the strongest unit, and if there is a tie, the most recently fielded unit becomes the strongest.

Training Dummy was given 50 AD to improve Wandering Trainer. Should the Training Dummy get Deadeye, the trait will proc the Training Dummy, according to Mortdog. And the Locket of Iron Solari’s shield value and duration buffed but now only affects one ally on either side instead of two.

Patch 13.14 will have its official notes released on July 18 with the update taking place on July 19.

