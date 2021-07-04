TFT Patch 11.14 Rundown reveals Volibear and Legionnaire buffs

Only two weeks remain to rank up before Dawn of Hope drops.

Design lead Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot Kent revealed a full rundown of Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 11.14 today, showcasing a buff to Volibear and a nerf to Yasuo.

Patch 11.14 is the last TFT Set Five Reckoning update before Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Hope launches on July 21. Most of the balance changes within 11.14 are minor due to multiple TFT competitive qualifiers for Worlds later this year. Minimal shifts in the meta may occur with a buff to Legionnaire, nerf to Gragas, and a nerf to Darius. All nerfs and buffs are subject to change prior to the release of TFT Patch 11.14.

Here’s every Set Five Reckoning Patch 11.14 trait and champion nerf or buff.

Set Five Reckoning Traits

Legionnaire is getting a slight boost, which gives it a chance within the 11.14 meta. The TFT balance team’s goal to place Spellweaver into the meta resulted in a buff, while nine Skirmishers also gained more power.

Legionnaire: Attack speed increased from 25/60/110/195 to 25/65/120/200 percent

Skirmisher: Attack damage per second increased from 3/6/10 to 3/6/12

Spellweaver: Base ability power buffed from 20/50/80 to 25/55/90

Set Five Reckoning Champions

Sett gets a slight buff in conjunction with Gragas getting nerfed. Garen has been the best five-cost in TFT Reckoning for longer than a term should last, receiving a nerf to his shield at one and two-star. Players should keep an eye on two-star Volibear, and Yasuo was nerfed at three-star.