TFT Patch 11.12: Full notes and updates

Major system changes in addition to balance adjustments should positively shake up the meta.

A slew of Teamfight Tactics system changes is coming with Patch 11.12, along with several new reach traits and balance changes that could have a major impact on the meta.

Scheduled to go live on June 9, Patch 11.12 is a major update that contains a number of important changes and the start of the Skyglass event. The new TFT event will run until July 7, offering players sweet rewards for completing missions.

System changes taking place in Patch 11.12 include the introduction of Bonus Armories, critical strike damage adjustments, Loot Orb buffs, and new reach traits. A total of 18 champions are getting balance changes, along with eight items and four traits.

From Urf Dowsie and Bonus Armories to Monstrosity adjustments and a LeBlanc overhaul, here’s every Set Five TFT change taking place in Patch 11.12.

Skyglass event

The Skyglass event in Set Five Reckoning will run from June 15 to July 7 at 10am CT and contain a total of 15 missions. Upon the completion of each mission, players will earn rewards and help Pengu take down his evil doppelganger.

Rewards include 10 Star Shards for the first 12 missions, while the last three will contain a Magical Misfits Little Legends egg and two emotes. Skyglass eggs will also be available in the TFT shop during the event, priced at 390 Riot Points ($2.99 mobile). Bundles will be available too and the eggs may contain any Little Legend from launch to Spirit Blossom. Players will also have a chance to crack an egg containing the new Urf Dowsie.

Loot Orbs

Loot Orbs are getting another adjustment in TFT Set Five, possibly dropping consumables in rare drops. Consumables are Reforger, Neeko’s Help, Magnetic Remover, and Loaded Dice. They were first introduced to TFT in Set 4.5 via Lucky Lanterns (excluding Neeko’s Help) and are also available in the new Bonus Armories.

Force of Nature and Darkness can’t be rerolled and the number of components dropped for all players has been reduced by one.

Armory changes

Patch 11.12 introduces Bonus Armories that can contain consumables, spatulas, components, full items, and trait emblems. Stage 3-2 is getting adjusted while Stage 4-2 Armory is being removed.

Stage 2-2: Remains the same, providing one Shadow component and one regular component to choose from.

Stage 3-2: Getting changed to one Shadow component and one regular component. It was previously two regular components.

Stage 4-2: Removed as of patch 11.12.

Chance of Bonus Armory at Stage 4-2, 5-2, 6-2, or 7-2.

Hyper Roll Bonus Armories have a chance of appearing at Stage 5-2, 7-2, and 9-2. The normal Armories have been “shuffled slightly,” according to Riot, due to the addition of Bonus Armories.

Critical strike damage

Patch 11.12 contains a nerf to critical strike damage in TFT Set Five. Due to the dominance of items like Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge in the meta, the balance team has lowered the critical strike damage from 150 to 130 percent with the goal of creating more diversity.

Traits

A total of four traits are getting nerfs and buffs, along with six that are receiving a new chase trait tier.

Reach traits

Dragonslayer six: Dragonslayers have 140 ability power while teammates have 100 AP.

Ironclad four: Allies gain 180 armor.

Renewer six: Renewers heal for 10 percent of their maximum health each second and at full health restore 10 percent of their mana instead.

Revenant four: Revenants revive with 100 percent of maximum health.

Spellweaver six: Spellweavers have 80 increased ability power and are granted an additional eight AP per cast, staking up to 10 times.

Skirmisher nine: Skirmishers gain a shield equal to 60 percent of their maximum health at the start of combat and 10 bonus AD per second.

Trait balance changes

Abomination takes a hit in Patch 11.12 with adjustments to the Monstrosity, affecting how it hits backline units. Dawnbringers are getting a buff while playing early-game Skirmishers may become an option once again.

Abomination: The Monstrosity stops charging after slamming into two targets. It also removes attack speed slows and AD reduction effects when he casts his spell.

Abomination: Monstrosity armor/magic resist was buffed from 40/50/60 to 40/60/75. Attack damage for the Monstrosity was reduced to 90/150/200 and bonus AD was nerfed to 9/15/20.

Dawnbringer: Bonus damage increased from 10 to 12 percent.

Redeemed: Armor/magic resist and ability power is getting buffed from 30/50/70 to 30/60/90.

Skirmisher: Maximum health shield adjusted from 20/40/60 to 25/40/60 percent.

Cavalier: Damage reduction reduced from 20/30/35 to 20/25/30 percent

Champion balance changes

Brand is getting his mana lock increased in Patch 11.12 due to a bug that caused items like Archangel’s and Sacrificial Gauntlet to trigger twice with Blue Buff, despite only casting once. The bug has been fixed and the nerf should keep the Spellweaver from being overpowered.

LeBlanc is also going through a number of changes, moving her into her intended utility role and not a carrier. Riven is getting nerfed at three-star while Jax is getting a buff and likely back on the meta radar. And Hecarim’s ability will now properly scale with his ability power, leading to a number of nerfs.

One-cost TFT champions

Lissandra 1,000 Daggers primary damage increased from 250/300/400 to 280/330/450

Lissandra 1,000 Daggers secondary damage increased from 125/150/200 to 140/165/225

Vayne Silver Bolts damage increased from 65/90/140 to 70/100/140Ziggs health nerfed from 500 to 450

Two-cost TFT champions

Brand mana lock after casting increased to 1.5 seconds

Hecarim Spirit of Dread damage reduced from 450/600/1200 to 250/350/500

Hecarim Spirit of Dread healing reduced from 300/400/800 to 100/150/250

LeBlanc Ethereal Chain damage reduced from 200/250/500 to 100/150/250

LeBlanc Ethereal Chain stun duration adjusted from two seconds to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

LeBlanc health increased from 550 to 600

Nautilus Anchor Slam damage increased from 150/250/700 to 200/300/750

Nautilus attack damage increased from 65 to 80

Sejuani attack damage buffed from 45 to 65

Thresh attack damage increased from 55 to 75

Three-cost TFT champions

Katarina Sinister Blade primary damage reduced at three-star from 450 to 420

Katarina Sinister Blade secondary damage reduced from 100/125/225 to 100/125/210

Riven Blade of the Dawn attack damage bonus nerfed at three-star from 150 to 130 percent

Riven: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 85

Nunu maximum mana buff changed from 60/120 to 40/100

Zyra maximum mana buff adjusted from 60/120 to 40/100

Zyra Grasping Roots damage reduced from 250/350/700 to 200/325/700

Four-cost TFT champions

Jax Empowered Strike bonus attack speed buffed from 20/25/60 to 30/35/100 percent

Karma mana lock changed from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds

Karma mana reduction per cast reduced from 20/20/40 to 15/15/30

Karma Soulflare damage increased from 200/250/600 to 240/300/700

Aphelios mana adjusted from 0/100 to 0/90

Vel’Koz attack speed adjusted from 0.65 to 0.75

Five-cost TFT champions

Kayle Divine Ascent third ascension attacks per immunity increased from seven to 10

Set Five item balance changes

Sacrificial Gauntlet is receiving adjustments while Vengeful Trap Claw is getting a name change to Banshee’s Claw.

Archangel’s Staff mana ratio increased from 40 to 45 percent

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality mana ratio increased from 350 to 400 percent

Bloodthirster lifesteal nerfed from 40 to 33 percent

Riskthirster self-damage reduced from 33 to 25 percent of maximum health

Hand of Justice attack damage and ability power increased from 40 to 45

Ionic Spark magic resist shred buffed from 40 to 50 percent

Sacrificial Gauntlet self-damage adjusted from 15 percent of maximum health to 100 percent of maximum mana multiplied by star level

Shadow Titans Resolve damage reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Patch 11.12 bug fixes