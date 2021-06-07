Here’s how TFT Set 5 Bonus Armory and regular Armories work

Armories are a system within Teamfight Tactics that were added specifically for Set Five. Several changes have been applied to the Armory system since the launch of Reckoning, including the addition of Bonus Armories.

Set Five Reckoning introduced the Armory system to TFT, providing players with additional chances to obtain either Shadow or regular items. Changes to the system are scheduled to take place with patch 11.12, providing players with the chance to acquire consumables and emblems via Bonus Armories—in addition to components, items, and spatulas.

Stage 2-2: One Shadow component and one regular component.

Stage 3-2: One Shadow component and one regular component.

Stage 4-2: Removed as of patch 11.12.

Chance of Bonus Armory at Stage 4-2, 5-2, 6-2, or 7-2.

Bonus Armories can include consumables, spatulas, components, full items, or emblems for traits. Everyone gets the same quantity in an Armory, according to TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, but not the same choices. Players can see three emblems in a Bonus Armory, for example. One player may have Abomination, Dawnbringer, and Hellion while another is given the options of Renewer, Revenant, and Nightbringer.

Consumables are full items that were first introduced in Set 4.5 via Lucky Lanterns. The consumables players can get in Set Five via a Bonus Armory are either a Reforger, Neeko’s Help, Magnetic Remover, or a Loaded Dice. Emblems are completed trait spatula items. Components are items that can be combined with another item to form a full item or trait emblem.

The earlier players see an emblem in a Bonus Armory, the more random the traits are, according to Mortdog. Late-game Bonus Armories increase the chance of dropping a TFT trait emblem that the player is running.

Hyper Roll bonus armories may appear on Stage 5-2, 7-2, 9-2, or 10-2. Normal Armory rounds are getting shuffled due to the addition of Bonus Armories. Armories add an element of RNG and skill while creating “really cool moments,” according to Mortdog. Contents and stages in which TFT Armories drop are subject to change. Bonus Armory drops will hit live servers via patch 11.12 on June 9.

This article will be updated with any adjustments made to the Armory system within Set Five Reckoning.