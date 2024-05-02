Lissandra casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch

Major nerfs drop through emergency 14.9 B-patch.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 2, 2024 06:30 pm

Riot Games shipped Teamfight Tactics 14.9B-patch on May 2, targeting a Ghostly trait bug and nerfs to overperformers like Lissandra and Talisman of Ascension.

Recommended Videos

Players were notified of a TFT Set 11 14.9 emergency B-patch late on May 1, which contained fixes to the Ghostly trait and other known issues. No balance changes were revealed during the announcement, but many in the community expected at least a nerf or two; Lissandra has been dominating the Inkborn Fables meta since Patch 14.8 and the new Artifact, Talisman of Ascension, has become the most picked item since Patch 14.9. Other Artifacts have been performing well in the Inkborn Fables meta too, but only Lissandra and Talisman of Ascension were targeted through the TFT Set 11 14.9 B-patch.

Sett getting buff
Lissandra may get bumped as most played five-cost champion. Image via Riot Games

Lissandra has been an auto-include five-cost TFT Set 11 champion in every endgame comp, denying melee carries any chance of winning. In an effort to slow her casting, Lissandra’s mana was nerfed from 40/100 to 60/120.

Talisman of Ascension was hit as well, having the item’s base health reduced from 400 to 300. Damage was also nerfed from 150 to 120 percent and the time to proc was increased from 18 to 22 seconds. Other fixes from the TFT 14.9 B-patch included the Ghostly trait’s power being restored and the Augment Cursed Blade getting disabled due to a bug. It’s possible the Augment could still get reinstated for Patch 14.10 with a bugfix.

All TFT Set 11 14.9 B-patch changes are slated to go live on May 2 at 6pm CT. No other emergency updates were announced at time of writing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Pengu raises its arms in TFT while playing a music set.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Pengu raises its arms in TFT while playing a music set.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 1, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.