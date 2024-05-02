TFT nerfs Lissandra, Talisman of Ascension in Set 11 14.9 B-patch

Riot Games shipped Teamfight Tactics 14.9B-patch on May 2, targeting a Ghostly trait bug and nerfs to overperformers like Lissandra and Talisman of Ascension.

Players were notified of a TFT Set 11 14.9 emergency B-patch late on May 1, which contained fixes to the Ghostly trait and other known issues. No balance changes were revealed during the announcement, but many in the community expected at least a nerf or two; Lissandra has been dominating the Inkborn Fables meta since Patch 14.8 and the new Artifact, Talisman of Ascension, has become the most picked item since Patch 14.9. Other Artifacts have been performing well in the Inkborn Fables meta too, but only Lissandra and Talisman of Ascension were targeted through the TFT Set 11 14.9 B-patch.

Lissandra may get bumped as most played five-cost champion. Image via Riot Games

Lissandra has been an auto-include five-cost TFT Set 11 champion in every endgame comp, denying melee carries any chance of winning. In an effort to slow her casting, Lissandra’s mana was nerfed from 40/100 to 60/120.

Talisman of Ascension was hit as well, having the item’s base health reduced from 400 to 300. Damage was also nerfed from 150 to 120 percent and the time to proc was increased from 18 to 22 seconds. Other fixes from the TFT 14.9 B-patch included the Ghostly trait’s power being restored and the Augment Cursed Blade getting disabled due to a bug. It’s possible the Augment could still get reinstated for Patch 14.10 with a bugfix.

All TFT Set 11 14.9 B-patch changes are slated to go live on May 2 at 6pm CT. No other emergency updates were announced at time of writing.

