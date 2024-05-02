Sylas skin in TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items

A guide for using new TFT Set 11 Artifacts.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:01 pm

20 powerful Teamfight Tactics Artifacts were added to Set 11 through Patch 14.9, here’s the best items to pick and the champions to equip them on. 

Recommended Videos

Patch 14.9 in TFT Set 11 dropped new Artifacts and Support items into the Inkborn Fables meta. Many of the 20 Artifacts are powerful, but circumstantial, resulting in high-elo players (Diamond and higher) passing them over for consistent top-performing items like Eternal Winter, Diamond Hands, and Blacksmith’s Gloves. To reduce broken combo potential from the new Artifacts, devs removed Augments like Portable Forge+ and Portable Forge++. Some new TFT Set 11 Artifacts are gaining traction after the launch of Patch 14.9, though, according to data from metaTFT.

Best TFT Set 11 new Artifacts and champion carriers

Neeko casting a spell in TFT Set 11
Take advantage of powerful Artifacts in TFT Set 11. Image via Riot Games

The hype for new TFT Set 11 Artifacts was high during PBE testing, but playing on Ranked through live servers is very different from PBE play. Powerful combos like the Silvermere Dawn and Horizon Focus combo were discovered. But the odds of actually hitting both during a game and not falling behind in a lobby were too extreme for most players to chase. Despite the difficulty in hitting a power combo, individual Artifacts from Patch 14.9 are having an impact on the Inkborn Fables meta. 

From Suspicious Trench Coat to Talisman of Ascension, here are the best Patch 14.9 Artifacts and the champion carriers to equip the items on for a top-four finish.

Patch 14.9 TFT ArtifactEarly game champion carriersLate game champion carriers
Talisman of AscensionDarius, Tristana, Kha’Zix, Rek’Sai, and VolibearSylas, Syndra, Ashe, Sett, and Annie
Suspicious Trench CoatRiven, Rek’Sai, Tahm Kench, and NeekoSylas, Lissandra, Galio, Ornn, and Udyr
MittensQiyana, Caitlyn, Neeko, and DianaVolibear, Kayn, Lissandra, and Lee Sin
Wit’s EndYasuo, Volibear, Illaoi, and YorickBard, Ashe, Lissandra, and Syndra

Best existing TFT Set 11 Artifacts within Inkborn Fables meta

New Artifacts from Patch 14.9 are impacting the Inkborn Fables meta. Several existing Artifacts, however, have remained S-tier according to high-elo players. The best TFT Artifacts are items that elevate a singular champion to near-broken power levels, items that pump the whole team, econ items, and items that decrease the power levels of an opponent’s team.

TFT Set 11 ArtifactEarly game champion carriersLate game champion carriers
Eternal WinterDarius, Amumu, and IllaoiGalio, Annie, Amumu, Thresh, and Ornn
Diamond HandsDiana, Yone, Rek’Sai, and DariusAnnie, Sylas, Amumu, Ornn, and Nautilus
Blacksmith’s GlovesAny championSylas, Lissandra, Udyr, Lee Sin, Nautilus, and Ornn
Zhonya’s ParadoxAlune, Diana, Riven, and QiyanaSylas, Azir, Kayn. Lissandra, and Syndra
Sniper’s FocusZyra, Janna, Zoe, Volibear, and DariusXayah, Kai’Sa, Ashe, and Lillia

Best TFT Set 11 Artifacts and carriers of the items may change as the meta evolves and shifts from patch to patch. Updates will take place shortly after a new Inkborn Fables patch drops into live servers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Pengu raises its arms in TFT while playing a music set.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 1, 2024
Read Article All new TFT Set 11 Artifacts and Support items
Choncc and Pengu DJ surprise looks on faces
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All new TFT Set 11 Artifacts and Support items
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Pengu raises its arms in TFT while playing a music set.
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Best TFT champion carriers and items for Set 11 Inkborn Fables Patch 14.9b
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 2, 2024
Read Article Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Illaoi charging up her spell in TFT
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot leaps into action to quash brutal TFT Set 11 bug with quick 14.9 B-patch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 1, 2024
Read Article All new TFT Set 11 Artifacts and Support items
Choncc and Pengu DJ surprise looks on faces
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
All new TFT Set 11 Artifacts and Support items
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 30, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.