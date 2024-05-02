Best TFT Artifacts and Set 11 champions to hold items

20 powerful Teamfight Tactics Artifacts were added to Set 11 through Patch 14.9, here’s the best items to pick and the champions to equip them on.

Patch 14.9 in TFT Set 11 dropped new Artifacts and Support items into the Inkborn Fables meta. Many of the 20 Artifacts are powerful, but circumstantial, resulting in high-elo players (Diamond and higher) passing them over for consistent top-performing items like Eternal Winter, Diamond Hands, and Blacksmith’s Gloves. To reduce broken combo potential from the new Artifacts, devs removed Augments like Portable Forge+ and Portable Forge++. Some new TFT Set 11 Artifacts are gaining traction after the launch of Patch 14.9, though, according to data from metaTFT.

Best TFT Set 11 new Artifacts and champion carriers

Take advantage of powerful Artifacts in TFT Set 11. Image via Riot Games

The hype for new TFT Set 11 Artifacts was high during PBE testing, but playing on Ranked through live servers is very different from PBE play. Powerful combos like the Silvermere Dawn and Horizon Focus combo were discovered. But the odds of actually hitting both during a game and not falling behind in a lobby were too extreme for most players to chase. Despite the difficulty in hitting a power combo, individual Artifacts from Patch 14.9 are having an impact on the Inkborn Fables meta.

From Suspicious Trench Coat to Talisman of Ascension, here are the best Patch 14.9 Artifacts and the champion carriers to equip the items on for a top-four finish.

Patch 14.9 TFT Artifact Early game champion carriers Late game champion carriers Talisman of Ascension Darius, Tristana, Kha’Zix, Rek’Sai, and Volibear Sylas, Syndra, Ashe, Sett, and Annie Suspicious Trench Coat Riven, Rek’Sai, Tahm Kench, and Neeko Sylas, Lissandra, Galio, Ornn, and Udyr Mittens Qiyana, Caitlyn, Neeko, and Diana Volibear, Kayn, Lissandra, and Lee Sin Wit’s End Yasuo, Volibear, Illaoi, and Yorick Bard, Ashe, Lissandra, and Syndra

Best existing TFT Set 11 Artifacts within Inkborn Fables meta

New Artifacts from Patch 14.9 are impacting the Inkborn Fables meta. Several existing Artifacts, however, have remained S-tier according to high-elo players. The best TFT Artifacts are items that elevate a singular champion to near-broken power levels, items that pump the whole team, econ items, and items that decrease the power levels of an opponent’s team.

TFT Set 11 Artifact Early game champion carriers Late game champion carriers Eternal Winter Darius, Amumu, and Illaoi Galio, Annie, Amumu, Thresh, and Ornn Diamond Hands Diana, Yone, Rek’Sai, and Darius Annie, Sylas, Amumu, Ornn, and Nautilus Blacksmith’s Gloves Any champion Sylas, Lissandra, Udyr, Lee Sin, Nautilus, and Ornn Zhonya’s Paradox Alune, Diana, Riven, and Qiyana Sylas, Azir, Kayn. Lissandra, and Syndra Sniper’s Focus Zyra, Janna, Zoe, Volibear, and Darius Xayah, Kai’Sa, Ashe, and Lillia

Best TFT Set 11 Artifacts and carriers of the items may change as the meta evolves and shifts from patch to patch. Updates will take place shortly after a new Inkborn Fables patch drops into live servers.

