TFT Galaxies World Championship standings and highlights

A total of 16 Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe are competing for the first Worlds title and a piece of a $200,000 prize pool at the Galaxies Championship.

The semifinal and final rounds of the TFT Galaxies World Championship will take place over the course of two days, Sept. 3 and 4. A total of eight region Qualifier Finals were held over the past several weeks in which a total of 16 players earned a spot to compete at the Galaxies Championship.

Shoemaker

Mismatched Socks

Hazte

Voltariux

ITZ Slooper

Achen

Juanzi

Alphago

KC Doouble61

Lev D TrotskiJ

Panda

Bobae

Adastra

Cupidtas

Calcifer

Oubo

Semifinals

The TFT Galaxies Championship semifinals showcased five rounds of play with the 16 players split into two lobbies. Players had the goal of trying to get top-four finishes per round since the four players with the most points at the completion of five rounds in each lobby advanced to the finals. A rundown of the semifinal format can be found here.

Lobby one

Screengrab via Riot Twitch

Round one

Voltariux had a solid early game start with Space Pirates/Vanguard, sitting at the top of lobby one until stages four to six. Achen also had a decent start, focusing on Dark Stars despite multiple opportunities to transition over to Mech.

Heading into stage six, there were four players left: Shoemaker (Cybernetics), Voltariux (Vanguard/Dark Star), Achen, and Hazte. Voltariux earned the first win of the day.

Screengrab via Riot Twitch

Round two

Superdense was the Galaxy for game two. Hazte took an early lead running Rebels/Infiltrator as he transitioned into six Rebel/Demolitionist. Voltariux was also at the top with Brawler/Rebel, along with Lev D playing Cybernetics.

Bobae took the lead in the late game with Star Guardians, winning game two over Hazte and Lev D.

Screengrab via Riot Twitch

This article will be updated following the completion of each semifinal and final round at the TFT Galaxies Championship.