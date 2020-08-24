TFT’s final Galaxy, The Big Bang, gives players free rerolls, a Force of Nature at Stage 3, and loot orbs from all monsters

It seems Teamfight Tactics Galaxies is going out with a bang.

TFT principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed the final Galaxy hitting the Convergence, which should become available on the PBE “later today or tomorrow.” The Big Bang will give players a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature at the beginning of Stage Three, and loot orbs from all minions and monsters.

FYI – The final Galaxy will be on PBE later today or tomorrow. We hope it will be an exciting way to wrap up the set mechanic! pic.twitter.com/P6G7wXF5zS — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 24, 2020

With Riot wrapping up Set Three, it seems like the devs want to have some fun with the exciting mechanic. Galaxies create game-to-game variety by randomly tweaking the rules of the match, forcing players to adjust their strategies on the fly.

The Big Bang allows players to hit their final form much faster, offering more items, gold, and units on the board. And the fast-paced Galaxy should provide plenty of excitement and actions for fans.

While the Galaxy mechanic debuted in Set Three, it seems like Riot isn’t ready to part with it yet. The company announced today that it’s “exploring the idea” of making it a “permanent part of the game” for the future. It’s unclear when the developers will bring it back, but it’ll definitely give fans something to look forward to.

TFT’s fourth set, Fates, is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19.