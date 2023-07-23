TFT 13.15 PBE patch notes: All early changes we know so far

Riot Games prepares Teamfight Tactics for the back half of Set Nine Runeterra Reforged with balance changes to Ryze, Piltover, and more.

Shortly after the launch of Patch 13.14, a B-patch was shipped that targeted TFT Set Nine champions like Akshan, Taric, Karma, and Soraka. Those changes are also live on PBE servers, along with big adjustments to the Piltover trait and Runeterra Reforged champion Ryze.

All TFT Set Nine Patch 13.15 PBE balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Changes live on PBE servers are subject to change prior to the official update. Patch 13.15 is scheduled to go live on Aug. 2. All changes on PBE servers were updated on July 23.

PBE Patch 13.15 TFT trait changes

Big changes are potentially coming to the Piltover trait in Patch 13.15, with selling the T-Hex for loot getting removed.

Piltover : T-Hex armor and magic resistance increased to 25

: T-Hex armor and magic resistance increased to 25 Piltover : Selling the T-Hex for loot removed

: Selling the T-Hex for loot removed Piltover: New—Winning converts Charges to power for the T-Hex and grants the player loot based on the number of Chargers converted

PBE Patch 13.15 TFT Augment changes

Tweaks were applied to TFT Set Nine Augments, from removing gold granted to changing up items granted through Crowns.

Buried Treasure (all tiers) : Gold gained removed

: Gold gained removed Demacia Crown : The item gained changed from Gargoyle’s Stoneplate to Hextech Gunblade

: The item gained changed from Gargoyle’s Stoneplate to Hextech Gunblade Shurima Crown : The item gained changed from Bloodthirster to Protector’s Vow

: The item gained changed from Bloodthirster to Protector’s Vow Shurima’s Legacy : Ability triggered after eight seconds of combat instead of when units Ascend

: Ability triggered after eight seconds of combat instead of when units Ascend Unified Resistance One: Armor reduced from 20 to 18

PBE Patch 13.15 TFT champion changes

Multiple levers were pulled for Ryze during the Patch 13.15 PBE testing that changed stats and abilities for several Portals.

Poppy : Stun removed

: Stun removed Zeri : Active spell duration adjusted to 9/9/15 seconds

: Active spell duration adjusted to 9/9/15 seconds Bel’Veth : Mana adjusted from 0/55 to 20/70

: Mana adjusted from 0/55 to 20/70 Ryze Shadow Isles : Soul or souls marked changed to ally with the lowest current health

: Soul or souls marked changed to ally with the lowest current health Ryze Shadow Isles : Health on resurrection adjusted to 45/70/300 percent

: Health on resurrection adjusted to 45/70/300 percent Ryze Shurima : Tornado damage increased to 175/275/2500

: Tornado damage increased to 175/275/2500 Ryze Zaun : Portals created increased to 6/12/25, and with 50 gold, the cost to summon additional Portals increased to 20 gold

: Portals created increased to 6/12/25, and with 50 gold, the cost to summon additional Portals increased to 20 gold Ryze Piltover : Grenade damage increased to 275/425/2500, and the percent of damage done to trapped enemies that hits all other enemies was increased slightly to 15/20/500 percent

: Grenade damage increased to 275/425/2500, and the percent of damage done to trapped enemies that hits all other enemies was increased slightly to 15/20/500 percent Ryze Bandle City : Bench unit changed from random to most expensive upon Portal getting created, and attack damage was reduced slightly to 30/45/68

: Bench unit changed from random to most expensive upon Portal getting created, and attack damage was reduced slightly to 30/45/68 Ryze Bandle City : If no units are left on the bench, the summon was changed to a random high-tier unit instead of a high-tier unit from the shop.

: If no units are left on the bench, the summon was changed to a random high-tier unit instead of a high-tier unit from the shop. Ryze Freljord : Portal created reduced to two seconds

: Portal created reduced to two seconds Ryze Ionia : Attack speed gained reduced to 30/40/300 percent

: Attack speed gained reduced to 30/40/300 percent Ryze Ionia: Damage added to dancing enemies, 175/275/2500, and stun remains the same

The next PBE update for TFT Set Nine Patch 13.15 should take place on or around July 25.

About the author