Riot Games is shipping a Teamfight Tactics 13. 14 B-patch on July 20, rolling back a handful of buffs that went live on July 19.

Patch 13.14 was packed with buffs, which included an increase in power for TFT Set Nine champions like Taric and Soraka. The Taric buff was “probably the single biggest change in the entire patch, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the 13.14 Patch Rundown. Both his mana and spell shield were buffed in the hopes to make Taric a three-cost tank.

But, that shift may have been a little too hard, with a TFT 13.14 B-patch shipping today now nerfing Taric’s shield duration and mana slightly, game designer Riot Kent confirmed for fans in a Twitter post on July 20.

The 13.14b mid-patch update is going live soon! Here's a rundown of the changes:



Thread (1/8) pic.twitter.com/GniIZuPKb2 — Riot Kent (@kentwuhoo) July 20, 2023

Soraka was another “scary buff” that shipped with Patch 13.14, head dev Mortdog said. The goal was to improve Soraka as an early game carry into a reroll carrier. Her spell damage was buffed during the update and the 13.14 B-patch will nerf her spell heal from 200/225/250 to 170/190/220, making her slightly easier to eliminate during the late game.

Related: TFT Set Nine Cheat Sheet: All champions, traits, stats, and abilities

Other TFT nerfs from the 13.14 B-patch include Akshan getting hit with a mana and attack damage ratio nerf. Karma had her spell damage nerfed slightly, from 180/270/445 to 170/255/420.

The Augment Think Fast has been temporarily disabled and it is unknown at the time of writing when, and if, the TFT Set Nine evergreen Augment will return. Caretaker’s Ally had a bug fix resolved that grants its units directly instead of through Orbs and the unit tier was dropped from thee-cost to two-cost.

No other hotfixes are expected to take place prior to TFT Set Nine Patch 13.15, which is scheduled to drop on Aug. 2, but of course never say never in gmaing.

About the author