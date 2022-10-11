TFT 12.19 B-patch nerfs Dragon ascended, resolves bugs

Riot Games shipped a 12.19 B-patch for Teamfight Tactics today, applying two nerfs while cleaning up a few nasty bugs still in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

Hitting live servers on Oct. 11 at around 3pm CT was a TFT 12 B-patch for the 12.19 update. Multiple bug issues were resolved in the update, along with two significant nerfs. The tier-five dragon Terra had its armor and magic resistance reduced at one and two stars from 150/200/4000 to 130/165/4000. And the Dragon trait at a breakpoint of six had its ascended stats reduced from 40 to 30.

Terra is typically Terra is the solo frontline dragon in a Dragon vertical comp, providing protection for Ao Shin. The reduction of armor and magic resistance at two-star will likely have an impact on games that run long. And the reduction of ascended stats from the Dragon build at a breakpoint of six will take some of the power away from Ao Shin, along with other dragons like Shyvana and Idas.

Related: Best TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.19 end-game comp tier list

The remainder of the TFT 12.19 B-patch focused on bugs within the Uncharted Realms set, targeting Jade statues and Mirage sub-traits Duelist and Electric Overload.

Invading players in the Double Up mode will no longer have Jade statues with only one health upon arrival

Collecting a Bard Doot and having the shop freeze up was resolved

All three-star units transformed by Recombobulator and Pandora’s Bench can now equip items properly

The Mirage sub-trait Duelist at the breakpoints of six and eight will now have 10 stacks instead of nine

The Mirage sub-trait Electric Overload at the breakpoints of six and eight will deal nine percent health damage instead of 10 percent

A compensated mission is getting added in Patch 12.20 after a repaired Discover Suken Treasure mission wasn’t reported in the 12.19 update.

The next TFT Set 7.5 patch will take place on Oct. 19. Taking place during Patch 12.20 is the NA Last Chance Qualifier from Oct. 22 to 23.