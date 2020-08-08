Teamfight Tactics European Galaxies Championship Qualifier Finals standings

Only three can advance to the TFT Worlds.

A total of 64 of the best European Teamfight Tactics players competed for three seats at the upcoming Galaxies Championship.

The TFT Galaxies Championship will take place on Sept. 3 to 4, featuring the top 16 players from around the world who qualified via Regional Finals. Through a number of regional qualifiers, a total of 64 players competed in the EU Galaxies Championship Qualifier Finals over the course of four days.

Aug. 8: 64 players competed in five rounds with the 32 highest-scoring players advancing to day two.

Aug. 9: The top 32 competed in another five rounds with the top-16 players advancing to the day three semifinals.

Aug. 15: The top-four players from the two lobbies of 16 players advance to the final lobby on day four.

Aug. 16: The top three highest-scoring players in the final lobby earn a seat at the TFT Galaxies Championship.

Day one, Aug. 8 standings

Competition during day one of the EU Galaxies Championship Qualifier Finals was intense, resulting in a number of tie-breakers following five rounds of gameplay. Tie-breakers were determined by an SOS score.

“Any ties in points will be broken by SOS Score (total points scored by all opponents in your previous lobbies/total games played by all opponents in your previous lobbies),” the rules state. “The SOS score will be used for each round’s matchmaking and will also decide the final cut. In the event that two players have the same points and SOS score, the tie will be broken at random.”

Heading into day two of the EU Galaxies Championship Qualifier Finals, 32 players made the cut.

Deisik: 41 points

Isochan: 39 points

TFTACKK: 38 points

Torlk: 36 points

BenVK: 35 points

2081251: 35 points

TheAware: 35 points

INT Magarky: 34 points

Higa: 33 points

JJPasak: 32 points

iHG Vicer: 32 points

LeaD36: 31 points

T4nPop: 31 points

eLS Tiaan: 31 points

TFT AUG: 31 points

Dark Hydra: 30 points

aLeProfane: 30 points

Thrae: 30 points

Ukkkkko: 29 points

Double61:29 points

ZhaO: 29 points

Voltariux: 29 points

Viziertft: 29 points

Am Hadaf: 27 points

Shaunz TFT: 27 points

Ace of Spades ITA: 27 points

HASHIDA: 27 points

Zomgowy: 27 points

ToonTv: 27 points

Un33d: 26 points

Brank: 26 points

ImSoFresh:26 points

Just missing the cut with 26 points also was Swellertiger and FluffyHS. At the time of writing, admins are in conversation with FluffyHS and the other competitors regarding the formula in how tie-breakers were determined and if mistakes were made.

The TFT European Galaxies Championship Qualifier Finals standings will get updated following each day of competition.