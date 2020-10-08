Riot rewards TFT Galaxies ranked players with new Little Legends

Teamfight Tactics players who were ranked Gold or higher during Galaxies will get a free Little Legend in Patch 10.21, Riot Games announced today.

It’s been several weeks since the launch of Fates in TFT, with players likely forgetting about their promised Ranked Galaxies tokens. Instead of an emote or an avatar, Riot is rewarding tacticians who worked their way up the ladder during Galaxies with a Victorious and Triumphant Hauntling.

Did you get Gold or above in Galaxies?

Do you want to flex your status?

Think spooky season lasts after October ends?

Then we've got the perfect Little Legend for you!



Victorious and Triumphant Hauntling coming Patch 10.21! pic.twitter.com/TatYus698c — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 8, 2020

Players will get each Little Legend for free if they ranked Gold or higher during Set Three and 3.5. Victorious Hauntling is the reward for Set Three and 3.5 ranks will reward Triumphant Hauntling. The spooky Little Legends will become available following Patch 10.21 on Oct. 14.

Related: How TFT Set 4 Little Legends evolved beyond expectations musically and artistically

Free Little Legends are just the tip of the iceberg of things to come in TFT Patch 10.21. A number of trait changes are getting tested for the next update on the PBE, including champion balance alterations. A B-Patch for the 10.20 update was released yesterday, including nerfs to overpowered units. But with all the changes getting tested on the PBE for Patch 10.21, there may be a huge swing in the meta coming.

The two free Hauntling Little Legends drop on Oct. 14. But players can also opt to keep jamming with their Fates Little Legends instead.