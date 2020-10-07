TFT trait and champion adjustments on PBE suggest big changes coming in B-Patch 10.20

Several major changes may take place today in Teamfight Tactics’ B-Patch 10.20.

Since the launch of Fates in TFT, the meta has been mostly healthy, showcasing a number of powerful comps with and without a specific Chosen champion. Patch 10.20 widened the gap between S-tier comps and A-tier, however, due to CCE damage and a few overtuned champions.

A B-Patch was skipped for Patch 10.19, but that won’t be the case with 10.20. TFT lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer announced last night that a B-Patch will go live sometime today.

Quick update. We are prepping a B-Patch, aiming for tomorrow. Will post details then so there is no confusion about "IS IT LIVE YET". — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 6, 2020

At the time of Mortdog’s announcement yesterday on Twitter, several major trait changes on the PBE were updated, according to Surrender at 20. Adjustments included Divine gaining a new effect, additional magic resistance from Mystic, and an Adept time of reduction increase.

Divine

Image via Surrender at 20

Six unit duration increased from 10 to 11.

Eight unit duration increased from 13 to 16.

Adept

Image via Surrender at 20

Two unit duration increased from two to 2.5.

Three unit duration increased from three to four.

Four unit duration increased from five to seven.

Mystic

Image via Surrender at 20

Two unit MR increased from 35 to 40.

Four unit MR increased from 95 to 100.

Six unit MR increased from 175 to 200.

Vanguard

Image via Surrender at 20

Six unit armor lowered from 750 to 600.

Eight unit armor lowered from 2,000 to 1,500.

Moonlight

Image via Surrender at 20

Five unit star-up champions lowered from three to two.

Another set of changes that may occur today was also found in the TFT patch notes on LoLchess shortly after Mortdog’s announcement of a B-Patch. These changes include a nerf to Spirit attack speed and Ashe’s Hunter’s Focus attack speed.

Spirit attack speed: 35/80 to 35/70

Aphelios start mana: 120 to 90

Janna mana: 50 to 60

Ashe Hunter’s Focus attack speed: 50/75/300 to 45/65/300

Veigar Dark Blossom damage: 500/650/1,000 to 450/600/900

With only a few adjustments listed on the LoLchess site, it’s possible that the balance changes taking place on the PBE may not go live until Patch 10.21, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 14. All changes on the PBE or speculated adjustments for the TFT 10.20 B-Patch that are scheduled to take place today are tentative and subject to change.