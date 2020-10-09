Riot previews tentative Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.21 buffs and nerfs

Major balance changes are coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.21, Riot Games revealed today.

Following the 10.20 B-Patch this week that tweaked a few overpowered performers, the TFT balance team has a number of buffs and nerfs tentatively scheduled to take place on Oct. 14 in the 10.21 update. A preview of the changes to come was posted on Twitter today, highlighting a total of 10 trait changes, seven item adjustments, and 12 champions getting their stats tweaked.

It's time for the Patch 10.21 Preview! Here's a tentative look at the changes. pic.twitter.com/Q7D17zXoVJ — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 9, 2020

A number of the buffs and nerfs that may take place on Oct. 14 are getting tested on the PBE. Any adjustments posted by Riot today are subject to change prior to the update’s release.

Trait changes are a focus of Patch 10.21, with buffs to Adept, Mystic, and Ninja—along with a nerf to Shade. Divine and Cultist are getting reworked while Moonlight and Vanguard are listed as “new.” Hunter and Fortune are also getting adjusted.

Several underperforming items are slated to receive buffs too, including Luden’s Echo, Chalice of Power, Gargoyle Stoneplate, Locket of the Iron Solari, Zeke’s Herald, ZZ’Rot Portal, and Statikk Shiv. Improving a number of these items should help tacticians “play their best board,” without having to worry about not having the “perfect” items. And the overpowered Quicksilver is finally slated for a nerf, which should play a big role in restoring balance to the meta.

Potential changes for the upcoming TFT Patch 10.21 are being tested on the PBE now and are scheduled for a live release on Oct. 14.