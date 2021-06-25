Riot plans to add new TFT mechanic in Set 5.5 midset

The Teamfight Tactics Set Five Reckoning midset will introduce a new mechanic, champions, and traits, according to TFT product lead Green Teej.

The second half of Set Five Reckoning, also known as the midset, is scheduled to be released on July 21 via Patch 11.15. The midset will include a new, unspecified mechanic at time of writing. Similar to how the TFT team added Lucky Lanterns in Set 4.5, the new mechanic was designed to create more gameplay variance, according to Teej in today’s Set Five update video.

Celebrating TFT's second anniversary and looking ahead to the Reckoning Mid-set. pic.twitter.com/zhR9JjTBB1 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) June 25, 2021

Players can expect new champions and traits, along with some possible reworks for existing Reckoning units, in the midset launch. It’s possible new items can be added as well, along with reworks, depending on the types of changes taking place within Set 5.5.

Players can look forward to additional changes, such as the launch of Observer, a spectator mode that’s on track to release prior to the Reckoning World Championship this fall. Hyperroll will continue through the midset launch, with a new mode likely being introduced with the release of Set Six. Set 5.5 may include another event as well, similar to the Skyglass event.

Prior to the release of Set 5.5, players can celebrate the two-year anniversary of TFT by earning a Birthday Cakespirit Little Legend. Midset updates should be uploaded to the PBE server via Patch 11.4 or around July 8. The Set 5.5 midset for Reckoning will launch on July 21 via Patch 11.15.