Riot Mortdog reveals TFT 11.13 B-patch will nerf Lux, buff Hellions

An 11.13 B-patch in Teamfight Tactics will take place on Wednesday, June 30, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The update will affect two traits and four champions.

Scheduled to take place on June 30 at 2pm CT, the TFT balance team will take another shot at creating a healthy and balanced meta within Set Five. Several qualifiers and ladder snapshots for the Reckoning World Championship are taking place this week, resulting in Mortdog posting the balance changes to Twitter this evening.

11.13B will be happening.



It will take place Wednesday around Noon PST. In order to be transparent for our competitive players who have big events around then, here are the changes that will be coming. Will tweet Wednesday when it's confirmed live, until then its not. pic.twitter.com/3514KTvyem — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) June 28, 2021

A total of two traits and four champions are receiving balance changes. Lux has continually been one of the best three-cost units in Set Five, earning her a mana adjustment from 40/70 to 40/80. Her spell shield will also take a hit, from 125/200/400 to 120/180/360. In conjunction with Lux, the Redeemed trait will get its attack power, armor, and magic resist nerfed again, from 30/60/100 to 30/55/95.

Helion continues to underperform, earning the trait an attack speed buff in the upcoming TFT 11.13 B-patch. Kled is getting a slight attack damage increase by five while Poppy’s mana will be adjusted from 30/70 to 50/70. Kennen is also getting a slight attack speed nudge from 0.65 to 0.7.

Changes from the 11.13 B-patch will affect the North American TFT Set Five qualifiers this week via the final Challenger Series, followed by the Reckoning Midset Finale on July 15 to 18. A ladder snapshot determining participants in the EU qualifier is scheduled for July 1 and 8.

The Set Five Reckoning midset is scheduled to take place on July 21 via Patch 11.15.