Riot Mortdog breaks down TFT Patch 10.16 buffs and nerfs

The 10.16 Teamfight Tactics patch is only a few days away. Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer broke down what’s in store for fans of the autobattler today ahead of the patch’s release.

Players shouldn’t expect any major changes in the meta with the upcoming TFT 10.16 patch, since the adjustments made were meant to increase chasing three-star champions and full traits while also tweaking individual items and champions for stability purposes.

A new Galaxy, Salvage World, will replace Star Cluster. It’s a unique and “brainbuster” Galaxy, according to Mortdog. Salvage World breaks all finished items into components when a champion is sold. This includes champions that have full items in the carousel and from Kayn. And with this cool new Galaxy is an item feature that showcases item recipes while playing.

Adjustments listed via Mortdog’s Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the launch of TFT Patch 10.16. Players should expect a Master Yi three-star nerf before the patch goes live based on data from ranked and recent tournaments, despite not being in the present patch notes. And the Shen buff that is listed won’t likely take place.

Chasing traits and three-star champions

A unique set of buffs are getting added to create diversity in the late game while also providing players additional options. These changes include buffs to several traits and a large number of three-star champions. Buffs to the three-star champions are not meant to encourage hyper-rolling, according to Mortdog, but rather provide additional late-game comp options.

Chase traits

Rebel (9): 330 and 15 percent to 400 HP and 20 percent damage buff

Star Guardian (9): 45 to 60 mana

Battlecast (8): 880 to 1000 damage/healing

Dark Star (8): 38 to 48 attack damage and spell power

Infiltrator (6): 120 percent to 150 percent attack speed

Three-star champion buffs

Illaoi

Spell damage increased from 325 to 400

Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent

Leona

Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400

Malphinte

Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent

Poppy

Spell damage increased from 200 to 225

Spell shield increased from 400 to 450

Ziggs

Spell damage increased from 550 to 600

Ahri

Spell damage increased from 375 to 425

Annie

Spell damage increased from 600 to 700

Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800

Blitzcrank

Spell damage increased from 850 to 1,337

Darius

Spell damage increased from 800 to 888

Lucian

Spell damage increased from 550 to 625

Mordekaiser

Spell shield increased from 800 to 875

Nautilus

Spell damage increased from 400 to 500

Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds

Shen

Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds

MR increased from 45 to 90

Important to note: These Shen adjustments are unlikely to ship due to the power of six Blademaster comp that usually runs a three-star Shen, according to Mortdog.

Ezreal

Spell damage increased from 400 to 800

Rumble

Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650

Vi

Spell damage increased from 100 to 1,350

Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600

Vayne

Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent

Gnar

Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000

Riven

Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600

Spell shield increased from 1000 to 1,200

Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500

Janna

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 8 seconds

Items

A number of item changes are slotted to take place in TFT Patch 10.16 that should increase their usage at all stages of the game. Hand of Justice is great on Mech and Master Yi, while the Hextech Gunblade buff doesn’t change the item too much. And Locket of the Iron Solari is a nice buff for champions on the backline against Infiltrators.

Statikk Shiv was a great early game item but horrible in the late game, leading to a buff that deals 85 True Damage to shielded champions and CC’d targets. Swordbreaker was also buffed, despite that’ll likely get removed in Set Four.

Hand of Justice

Heal 50 health on hit adjusted to Grants 50 percent healing from damage done by both abilities and basic attacks

Hextech Gunblade

Overhealing generates a shield (maximum 400 health).

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield value increased from 250/275/350 to 250/300/375

Runaan’s Hurricane

Attack damage multiplier increased from 70 to 75 percent

Statikk Shiv

Primary damage decreased from 90 to 85

Produces additional 85 True Damage if the target has a shield or is CC’d

Sword Breaker

Chance to disarm increased from 25 to 33 percent.

Traits

Changes were made to Chrono due to it being a comp that’s not even considered a true comp in ranked. Space Pirates was another comp struggling, so the TFT team buffed its item drop for incentive. Vanguard was nerfed, on the other hand, reducing six Vanguard by 100 armor. And Infiltrator was fixed in that

Chrono

Attack speed gains decrease from 8/3.5/1.5/0.75 to 8/3/1/0.5

Infiltrators

Jump time has been fixed at 0.6 seconds, meaning putting Infiltrators on the front line will no longer get them to the backline faster.

Rebel

Shield amount increased from 150/210/330 to 150/225/400

Space Pirate

Chance to drop an item increased from 25 to 33 percent

Vanguard

Bonus armor decreased from 125/300/1000 to 125/300/900

Champions

Astro Sniper was overperforming, as was Jhin with four Darkstar, leading to a slight nerf to reduce their power. And according to the data, Jinx is the worst four-cost champion, despite her small successes in tournaments. To help her out, the team increased her attack damage by five to 75 AD.

Gangplank was similar to Jinx, in that he was only getting played in Mech builds. A buff to his one and two-star should help nudge him in the right direction, according to Mortdog.

Fiora

Health increase from 450 to 500

Zed

Damage steal increased from 20/25/40 to 20/33/50

Bard

Passive mana decreased from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90

Fizz

Spell power decreased from 400/550/4000 to 350/550/4000

Jhin

Attack speed reduced from 1.0 to 0.95.

Gangplank