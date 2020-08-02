Riot Mortdog breaks down TFT Patch 10.16 buffs and nerfs

The 10.16 Teamfight Tactics patch is only a few days away. Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer broke down what’s in store for fans of the autobattler today ahead of the patch’s release.
Players shouldn’t expect any major changes in the meta with the upcoming TFT 10.16 patch, since the adjustments made were meant to increase chasing three-star champions and full traits while also tweaking individual items and champions for stability purposes.
A new Galaxy, Salvage World, will replace Star Cluster. It’s a unique and “brainbuster” Galaxy, according to Mortdog. Salvage World breaks all finished items into components when a champion is sold. This includes champions that have full items in the carousel and from Kayn. And with this cool new Galaxy is an item feature that showcases item recipes while playing.
Adjustments listed via Mortdog’s Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the launch of TFT Patch 10.16. Players should expect a Master Yi three-star nerf before the patch goes live based on data from ranked and recent tournaments, despite not being in the present patch notes. And the Shen buff that is listed won’t likely take place.
Chasing traits and three-star champions
A unique set of buffs are getting added to create diversity in the late game while also providing players additional options. These changes include buffs to several traits and a large number of three-star champions. Buffs to the three-star champions are not meant to encourage hyper-rolling, according to Mortdog, but rather provide additional late-game comp options.
Chase traits
- Rebel (9): 330 and 15 percent to 400 HP and 20 percent damage buff
- Star Guardian (9): 45 to 60 mana
- Battlecast (8): 880 to 1000 damage/healing
- Dark Star (8): 38 to 48 attack damage and spell power
- Infiltrator (6): 120 percent to 150 percent attack speed
Three-star champion buffs
Illaoi
- Spell damage increased from 325 to 400
- Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent
Leona
- Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400
Malphinte
- Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent
Poppy
- Spell damage increased from 200 to 225
- Spell shield increased from 400 to 450
Ziggs
- Spell damage increased from 550 to 600
Ahri
- Spell damage increased from 375 to 425
Annie
- Spell damage increased from 600 to 700
- Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800
Blitzcrank
- Spell damage increased from 850 to 1,337
Darius
- Spell damage increased from 800 to 888
Lucian
- Spell damage increased from 550 to 625
Mordekaiser
- Spell shield increased from 800 to 875
Nautilus
- Spell damage increased from 400 to 500
- Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds
Shen
- Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds
- MR increased from 45 to 90
- Important to note: These Shen adjustments are unlikely to ship due to the power of six Blademaster comp that usually runs a three-star Shen, according to Mortdog.
Ezreal
- Spell damage increased from 400 to 800
Rumble
- Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650
Vi
- Spell damage increased from 100 to 1,350
- Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600
Vayne
- Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent
Gnar
- Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000
Riven
- Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600
- Spell shield increased from 1000 to 1,200
- Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500
Janna
- Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 8 seconds
Items
A number of item changes are slotted to take place in TFT Patch 10.16 that should increase their usage at all stages of the game. Hand of Justice is great on Mech and Master Yi, while the Hextech Gunblade buff doesn’t change the item too much. And Locket of the Iron Solari is a nice buff for champions on the backline against Infiltrators.
Statikk Shiv was a great early game item but horrible in the late game, leading to a buff that deals 85 True Damage to shielded champions and CC’d targets. Swordbreaker was also buffed, despite that’ll likely get removed in Set Four.
Hand of Justice
- Heal 50 health on hit adjusted to Grants 50 percent healing from damage done by both abilities and basic attacks
Hextech Gunblade
- Overhealing generates a shield (maximum 400 health).
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield value increased from 250/275/350 to 250/300/375
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Attack damage multiplier increased from 70 to 75 percent
Statikk Shiv
- Primary damage decreased from 90 to 85
- Produces additional 85 True Damage if the target has a shield or is CC’d
Sword Breaker
- Chance to disarm increased from 25 to 33 percent.
Traits
Changes were made to Chrono due to it being a comp that’s not even considered a true comp in ranked. Space Pirates was another comp struggling, so the TFT team buffed its item drop for incentive. Vanguard was nerfed, on the other hand, reducing six Vanguard by 100 armor. And Infiltrator was fixed in that
Chrono
- Attack speed gains decrease from 8/3.5/1.5/0.75 to 8/3/1/0.5
Infiltrators
- Jump time has been fixed at 0.6 seconds, meaning putting Infiltrators on the front line will no longer get them to the backline faster.
Rebel
- Shield amount increased from 150/210/330 to 150/225/400
Space Pirate
- Chance to drop an item increased from 25 to 33 percent
Vanguard
- Bonus armor decreased from 125/300/1000 to 125/300/900
Champions
Astro Sniper was overperforming, as was Jhin with four Darkstar, leading to a slight nerf to reduce their power. And according to the data, Jinx is the worst four-cost champion, despite her small successes in tournaments. To help her out, the team increased her attack damage by five to 75 AD.
Gangplank was similar to Jinx, in that he was only getting played in Mech builds. A buff to his one and two-star should help nudge him in the right direction, according to Mortdog.
Fiora
- Health increase from 450 to 500
Zed
- Damage steal increased from 20/25/40 to 20/33/50
Bard
- Passive mana decreased from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90
Fizz
- Spell power decreased from 400/550/4000 to 350/550/4000
Jhin
- Attack speed reduced from 1.0 to 0.95.
Gangplank
- Spell damage increased from 450/600/9001 to 550/700/9001