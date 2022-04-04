Riot hints at Warwick nerf in TFT 12.6 B-patch this week

Riot Games will release a Teamfight Tactics 12.6 B-patch this week, nerfing comps that continue to overperform while addressing a Mercenary bug fix within the Double Up mode.

Scheduled to take place on April 5 around 2pm CT, the TFT team will drop a 12.6 B-patch intended to improve balance within Neon Nights. The final update prior to the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship is Patch 12.7, scheduled to release on April 13. The B-patch taking place tomorrow will include a bug fix for the Mercenary trait within the Double Up mode, along with nerfs to “a couple of overperforming comps, according to the official TFT Twitter account.

Expect a mid-week update 4/5 around 12 PT to fix the bug currently affecting Mercenary in Double Up, as well as a nerf to a couple of overperforming comps—AHWWOOO! pic.twitter.com/I5hCB7lt8k — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 4, 2022

Warwick has consistently been on the nerf hot seat prior to Regional Finals. The beast was hit with a minor nerf in Patch 12.6, reducing his attack damage and decreasing his on-hit heal at two and three-star. Warwick will likely undergo another round of nerfs via the B-patch, as hinted at by Riot.

Malzahar has had a major impact within the Arcanist comp that emerged via Patch 12.6, likely putting him and Ahri on the potential nerf list. Other possible TFT Set 6.5 champions that could get nerfed include Vex, Viktor, Jinx, and Renata Glasc.

Changes applied via the TFT 12.6 B-patch will help the team better understand the final changes that will need to get applied within 12.7. Worlds, scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1, is being played on Patch 12.7. There’s also a Last Chance Qualifier taking place sometime in April, most likely via Patch 12.7 as well.