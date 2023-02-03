Riot extends TFT Lunar Gala and Fortune’s Favor mode

Riot Games has extended the Teamfight Tactics Lunar Gala event and the temporary mode Fortune’s Favor for a few days.

Scheduled to originally end on Feb. 9, the Lunar Gala TFT Set Eight event and Fortune’s Favor game mode have been extended, Riot announced today. The event and mode will now run until Feb. 13 at 12:30pm CT, giving players additional time to earn rewards and keep high-rolling champions in Fortune’s Favor, according to Riot.

We’re extending the event hub duration & game mode availability for Lunar Gala and Fortune’s Favor. We’ve heard you 🫶🏽 3-starring Legendary units, so now you’ll have a couple extra days to do so.



Old event end: Thu Feb 9 23:59 Pacific

New event end: Mon Feb 13 ~10:30 AM Pacific pic.twitter.com/QF9fv2iNQq — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 3, 2023

Riot didn’t mention why the event and new game mode were extended, although it might have something to do with the social engineering attack that forced Riot to delay some balance updates to Patch 13.3. Included in the pushed-back changes is a major adjustment to Hero Augments, allowing players to reroll up to four times for more options.

The delay gives TFT players additional time to complete the Lunar Gala missions and rewards, which included XP, Star Shard, and a Lunar Revel egg as rewards. Players can also enjoy the Fortune’s Favor game mode for a short time longer. The temporary event speeds up the pace of the meta by offering players an opening carousel with tier-four or five champions, loot orbs that increase in value throughout the Stages, and a Golden orb upon dropping below 50 Tactician health.

Players can enjoy Fortune’s Favor and the Lunar Gala event until Feb. 13 at 12:30pm CT. Riot hasn’t announced whether the game mode will return for the Mid-Set at time of writing.