All TFT Lunar Gala Set Eight quests and rewards

The 2023 Teamfight Tactics Lunar party has arrived, hosted by Chibi Annie, and packed with rewards for completing mission quests.

The TFT Set Eight Lunar Gala event is scheduled to run from Jan. 12 to Feb. 9. In conjunction with this year’s festival is a new game mode called Fortune’s Favor. Players can kick off the Lunar Gala party through the League home page and the TFT tab. Upon loading the TFT home page, players can click on the Lunar Gala button to enter Annie’s party and start completing missions.

What are the TFT Lunar Gala missions?

There are a total of 15 mission quests players will need to complete to earn every reward from the 2023 Lunar Gala event. The missions are available to all players, including free-to-play, and can get completed in around 15 to 30 games.

The missions are broken down into five stages. Players must complete each mission quest from a stage to progress to the next stage.

Stage one TFT Lunar Gala event missions

There is only one quest in stage one of the TFT Lunar Gala event. Players need to activate the Underground trait and claim a heist from a cracked safe. Players who transition out of the comp before cracking the safe won’t get credit for the “An Explosive Errand” mission quest. Completing the quest earns players a For You! emote.

Stage two TFT Lunar Gala event missions

Progressing to stage two will introduce the easiest mission quest within the TFT Lunar Gala event: Play one game of Set Eight. The reward for the mission is 20 Star Shards.

Stage three TFT Lunar Gala event missions

Advancing to stage three presents players with a total of six mission quests that need to get completed before moving on to stage four. Players do not need to complete the missions within one specific game.

Crank it Up : Field the Hacker trait for a total of 11 rounds to earn a reward of 20 Star Shards.

: Field the Hacker trait for a total of 11 rounds to earn a reward of 20 Star Shards. Five-Delivery Service : Increase the star level of Galio and/or Sivir five times to earn a reward of 200 XP.

: Increase the star level of Galio and/or Sivir five times to earn a reward of 200 XP. Gift Gathering : Collect 60 loot orbs and earn 200 XP.

: Collect 60 loot orbs and earn 200 XP. A Might Wind : Field a two-star Janna or a unit equipped with a Zephyr to earn 20 Star Shards.

: Field a two-star Janna or a unit equipped with a Zephyr to earn 20 Star Shards. A Quiet Moo-Ment : Field Alistar and the Mascot trait at the breakpoint of four at the same time for a reward of 200 XP.

: Field Alistar and the Mascot trait at the breakpoint of four at the same time for a reward of 200 XP. Besting the Beast: Win-streak for three rounds with four or more units to earn a reward of 200 XP.

Stage four TFT Lunar Gala event missions

Similar to stage three, there are a total of six mission quests contained in stage four. Players don’t need to complete a mission within one specific game.

Get Your Song On : Build 40 completed items to receive a reward of 20 Star Shards.

: Build 40 completed items to receive a reward of 20 Star Shards. Lantern Lighting : Light the lanterns of the festival by maintaining a winning streak for a total of 40 rounds with four or more units to earn 200 XP.

: Light the lanterns of the festival by maintaining a winning streak for a total of 40 rounds with four or more units to earn 200 XP. Shine the Super Signal : Activate the Super trait at its breakpoint of three and at least one Super champion at three-star to earn 20 Star Shards.

: Activate the Super trait at its breakpoint of three and at least one Super champion at three-star to earn 20 Star Shards. Sett Up For Sucess : Field a Mecha: PRIME Sett to earn 200 XP.

: Field a Mecha: PRIME Sett to earn 200 XP. Clash of Clout : Rack up 150 total Fame stacks with the Anima Squad trait to earn 200 XP.

: Rack up 150 total Fame stacks with the Anima Squad trait to earn 200 XP. Dancing with Dragons: Win 30 PvP combat rounds total to earn 200 XP.

Stage five TFT Lunar Gala event missions

Upon reaching stage five, players will need to only complete one more TFT Set Eight Lunar Gala mission quest. Play one game of Fortune’s Favor to earn a Lunar Revel Little Legend egg.

The TFT Lunar Gala Monsters’ Attack! party is a limited-time event that ends on Feb. 9. Players can complete missions through Ranked and Normal Standard modes, as well as Hyper Roll, Double Up, and Fortune’s Favor.