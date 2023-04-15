Quickdraw Lucian comp guide for TFT Set 8.5

Out of all the new compositions that rose to the top with the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.7, we have our first true slow-roll composition of Set 8.5. This Quickdraw Lucian composition allows you to focus a lot more on the early game, building three-star units fast and scaling into the late game at a different time than others do.

Some of the strongest units to three-star so far are Lucian, Blitzcrank, and Sylas, which is exactly what this composition does. Do that as quick as possible, and you have yourself a strong composition.

Here’s a guide for how to use the Quickdraw Lucian comp in TFT Set 8.5. This rundown includes how to play the early game, what units to use, what items to build, and which units to place them on for ultimate value.

Best units for the Quickdraw Lucian TFT comp

To start, here are the best units possible for this Quickdraw-focused composition.

Blitzcrank (A.D.M.I.N./Brawler)

Lucian (InfiniTeam/Quickdraw/Renegade)

Sylas (Anima Squad/Renegade)

Camille (A.D.M.I.N./Renegade)

Ezreal (Underground/Parallel/Quickdraw)

Kai’Sa (Star Guardian/Quickdraw)

Riven (Anima Squad/Brawler/Defender)

Miss Fortune (Anima Squad/Ace/Quickdraw)

The two key traits in this composition to focus on are the Quickdraw trait and the Renegade trait. You can get both of these traits active very early on, with the rarest units to get them online being Camille and Ezreal.

Quickdraw allows its units to fire one more of their ability’s projectiles after two of them damage an enemy. Based on how many Quickdraw units you have, that extra projectile does 70/140/220 percent bonus damage.

As for Renegade, it functions the same way as in TFT Set Eight. Renegade gives its units bonus damage and provides the last standing Renegade in combat with more bonus damage. While it was primarily a mid-to-late game trait in Set Eight, the addition of Lucian makes it a strong early-game trait.

The goal of this composition is to three-star Lucian, giving him both the traits of Quickdraw and Renegade. Plus, as a ranged unit, he will be the last Renegade alive the majority of the time, getting a lot of bonus damage. You also want to three-star units like Blitzcrank, Sylas, Ezreal, and Camille. This will allow Lucian to deal damage for a long time, and in the late game, Miss Fortune will be the secondary damage dealer.

How to play Quickdraw Lucian in TFT Set 8.5

The early game is defined by slowly leveling up

When it comes to compositions that focus on three-starring cheap units, the slow roll is the way to play the early game. This means not even paying for level-ups, just letting the slow two-experience-per-combat lead your way until round 4-1. The best way to play around this is to save your money until just before you level up, rolling down to find all the units you need.

This will allow you to get more of those cheap units in your shop, making it easier to three-star them. Lucian will always be your priority, as he is the primary carry, but having a three-star Blitzcrank and Sylas with tank items like Sunfire Cape or Dragon’s Claw on them will keep your frontline strong into the late game. Then, as you develop those heroes, you can pick up Camille, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, and Riven to flesh out your roster as you eventually level up your team.

After that, you just level up at 4-1, 4-6, and 5-5 to scale better into the late game and complete your team.

Lucian is both the earliest and best unit of the comp

When it comes to one-cost carries, Lucian leads the way in TFT’s Patch 13.7. His ability Chrono-Barrage has two effects: one passive and one active. The passive is that his attacks do bonus magic damage, scaling up on his development. The active is a four-shot burst, dealing magic damage in a line to the first target struck.

With how focused his kit is on both the passive and the active ability, the best items are Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and the Hextech Gunblade. This trio allows him to use his active a lot more, deal a lot more damage both with regular attacks and his active ability, and heal for all of it.

If you can’t get those items, a Jeweled Gauntlet or Giant Slayer work as well, but Blue Buff is the key item here.

Miss Fortune is the backup carry thanks to Quickdraw

For the late game of this composition, Lucian should still be able to chunk down enemies well, but he will need some more help. This is where Miss Fortune comes in, also a Quickdraw unit with the Ace trait on top of it. Ace allows her to execute enemies at 15 percent health or less, which works very well with her ability Bullet Time.

When it comes to items, you always want to start with a Spear of Shojin. That allows her to use her ability almost two times as fast as normal. Then, items like the Archangel’s Staff and the Jeweled Gauntlet make Bullet Time extremely deadly.

The best part about this composition right now is not only how good it is, but also how little people use it, so you shouldn’t have many enemies contesting you for early units. That way, you can three-star Lucian early and ride him to victory.