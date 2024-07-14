NA dominates again in TFT as wild Worlds game crowns Dishsoap champion

North America won its third straight major Teamfight Tactics championship and second back-to-back Worlds title through Dishsoap’s win at the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship.

Heading into the final day of the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship, Dishsoap was the only Americas player to make the top eight. Pulling out a win and second-place finish after losing three games in a row on day two, Dishsoap came into day three as the only hope for the newly formed Americas region. Playing at the highest level and finding lines other competitors couldn’t see, Dishsoap claimed the second NA back-to-back Worlds title through one of the wildest TFT games I’ve seen in Set 11.

The final standings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Day three at TFT Worlds looked like an awful start for Dishsoap after going sixth. But upon closer examination, the sole Americas competitor saved himself from an eighth. And those extra points mattered heading into the next rounds.

Winning the Tactician’s Crown World Championship required players to reach a 20-point threshold. After reaching the threshold, a player must go first in a lobby to earn the Worlds title. After game four, Dishsoap, former Worlds champion Dobule61, and Ningli had breached the threshold. Both Double and Ningli fell during game five while Dishsoap was sitting at the health within the lobby.

Attempting to thwart Dishsoap from winning the lobby was Binteum, finding an Annie three with a stacked Bruiser team. The comp was essentially unstoppable from that point but Dishsoap managed to find a way.

At the last moment, @Dishsoaptft's clutch 3-star Nautilus turned the tides and secured him the Tactician's Crown👑#TFTCrown pic.twitter.com/WMT8yUMEHI — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) July 14, 2024

Dishsoap had taken the high-risk Augment Birthday Present, gaining a two-star champion every time you Level up. He was attempting to hit a three-star Hwei, but the lobby caught on and griefed him. Dishsoap didn’t let grief get to him, transitioning to finding a three-star Nautilus—the only TFT Set 11 champion that could stop Annie through its eight-second stun.

Setting TFT records was Dishsoap, along with Double61, who almost became the first Tactician to win multiple Worlds titles. China continued to showcase top players making the top eight, while the APAC region put the world on notice by having three players make the top eight.

The next major TFT Championship is the Macoa LAN event later this year.

