TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown Worlds standings and scores

The best Teamfight Tactics Tacticians competed across three days at the Tactician’s Crown World Championship, with only one claiming the Set 11 Worlds title.

All day one (July 12) TFT Worlds standings and scores

On day one of TFT Worlds, the first three lobbies were randomly assigned from eight pods with regional seedings. Lobbies were then reseeded every two games across six total games.

Game one scores. Image via Frodan

NA players within the Americas pan-region started day one off strong, with Dishsoap earning a lobby win in Lobby A. Wasianiverson finished second in Lobby B while Socks finished second in Lobby C. And Grea finished third behind Socks in Lobby C. China also started the day strong, with Ningli3z and A Hao earning lobby wins.

APAC players Ningli3z and Kahdei bounced back for game two with lobby wins, while former World Champion Double61 won his first lobby.

Game two 1 to 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game two 9 to 16. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game two 17 to 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game two 25 to 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Socks continued to dominate during day one with another top-four finish to secure third overall. Kahdei, after back-to-back first-place lobby finishes, went fourth during game three to remain at the top of the leaderboard—tied with Ningli3z from China. Rounding out the top eight was Pockygom. And an error in the broadcast sheets had Dishsoap at eighth with 16 points but with tie-breakers added in he was in eleventh place after game three, one slot behind Wasainiverson.

Game three 1 to 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game three 9 to 12. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game three 17 to 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game three 25 to 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Khadei went eighth during game four while Socks earned a lobby win to take over first on the leaderboard. Also advancing into the top four with a lobby win was Wasianiverson.

Game four 1 to 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game four 9 to 16. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game four 17 to 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game four 25 to 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dishsoap rocked the Princess and Frog comp during game five to win his lobby while Pockygom also earned a first-place finish. Ningli3z reclaimed the top leaderboard spot for China while Double61 earned a second pushing EMEA closer to the top eight.

Game five 1 to 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game five 9 to 16. Screenshot by Dot Eports Game five 17 to 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game five 25 to 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After game six Dishsoap was tied for first with Ningli3z at 38 points after earning his third lobby win during game one. Socks was in second with 35 points and Kahdei was in fourth with 34 points. Dobule61 made it into the top eight with 33 total points while Pockygom was tied at 31 points.

Game six 1 to 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game six 9 to 16. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game six 17 to 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports Game six 25 to 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What TFT players competed at Inkborn Fables Worlds?

Representing four regions around the globe, 32 players competed at the Tactician’s Crown World Championship. Each region, or pan-region, showcased eight of the best Tacticians. The Set 11 field at Worlds was stacked, featuring two former World Champions, Double61 and Title. And 16 players returned to Worlds for another shot at the Tactician’s Crown.

What’s the TFT Worlds format?

Three lobbies showcased the 32 TFT players on days one and two, with lobbies reseeded every two rounds. Points weren’t reset heading into day two, and the top eight advanced to the third and final day. To win the Tactician’s Crown, players competed in a Checkmate format with a threshold of 20

What is a Checkmate format in TFT?

A Checkmate format requires players to hit the threshold of 20 points before qualifying to win the Championship. After crossing the point threshold, a Tactician needs to win the lobby to become the Set 11 world champion.

