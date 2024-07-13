Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Riot Games
Dishsoap keeps Americas’ hopes alive at TFT Set 11 Worlds

"I don't fear anyone in this field", says Dishsoap.
Published: Jul 13, 2024 11:18 am

A newly formed Teamfight Tactics Americas region was confident heading into the Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Crown World Championship, but a day two curse almost dashed everyone’s hopes of another NA Worlds title. 

The first-ever Tactician’s Crown World Championship featured the newly formed Americas region, a pan-region featuring NA, BR, and LATAM. North America had high hopes heading into Worlds, with veterans like Socks, Dishsoap, Pockygom, and Wasianiverson earning seeds at the Golden Spatula tournament.

North American players started strong at the TFT Tactician’s Crown World Championship, with Dishsoap and Socks in the top four of the leaderboard after six games played during day one. Also within top eight range were Pockygom and Wasianiverson. But day two was full of low-rolls, with Dishsoap being the only Americas region player to make the top eight after going eighth three games in a row. 

TFT Top eight at worlds standings
Double61 is seeking a second World Championship title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most players give up after finishing eighth three games in a row but not Dishsoap, who pulled out a lobby in game five to have a chance of making the top eight and second-place finish through game six on day two to secure a sixth-place finish overall.

Earning the most points from days one and two was former Worlds Champion Double61 from France. The veteran finished every day two in the top four while also winning back-to-back during games two and three. Much like the Americas region, Double61 is the only EMEA representative in the top eight at the Tactician’s Crown World Championship.

China showed out like usual, with LituChuan, Ningli, and LiShao all making the top eight. Surprisingly everyone was the three APAC players who made the top eight cut. Binteum, Asta, and Dr OH all made the top eight from the APAC region, seeking a first-time Worlds win. The APAC players performed better than Americas at Worlds earning the region an additional Worlds seed for Set 12, at the cost of an Americas seed, unfortunately.

Day three of the TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Crown World Championship begins at 6am CT on July 14.

