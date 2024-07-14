From Vegas to Macao: TFT Open tournament comes back this December

Riot Games has officially announced the second Teamfight Tactics LAN Open tournament, set to take place on Dec. 13 in Macao.

Recommended Videos

This event will feature an open-bracket tournament with 512 spots available for players from around the world, all competing for a share of the $300,000 USD prize pool and the title of TFT Macao Open Champion.

Riot kept the same prize pool as last year. Image via Riot Games

This year’s TFT Open will introduce several changes aimed at enhancing the competition experience based on feedback from last year’s tournament in Las Vegas. Riot has increased the number of games played per day and added new rounds—round-of-64 and round-of-16—to provide players with more opportunities to compete. The $300,000 prize pool remains unchanged, but now players will start earning money from the top 128 positions, with the winner taking home $100,000.

The Macao Open promises to be a thrilling three-day competition showcasing the best TFT talent from across the globe. With 512 spots available, it offers a vast field for emerging and established players alike to demonstrate their skills and vie for the title. The increased number of games and additional rounds are designed to maximize playtime and competitive opportunities, ensuring an engaging experience for all participants.

One of the key updates for the Macao Open involves the ticket purchasing process, which will now be determined by player rank and past tournament participation. Challenger players will have an exclusive presale starting on Sep. 4. Unlike last year, when Riot took a single “snapshot” of players’ ranks worldwide at a specific time, this year, they will be taken on a regional basis.

“Effectively, when the Challenger cut-off happens each night, that will be when we take the snapshot,” head of TFT esports Michael Sherman said. Additionally, participants of the Set 9, 10, and 11 Tactician’s Crown tournaments will have a dedicated presale, which Riot added to recognize their performance and achievements in past sets.

While there will not be a regional allocation of tickets, Riot confirmed players in China will have a separate ticketing process but will monitor the situation and move tickets to the general sale if they undersell in the region. As the event approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be yet another landmark occasion for the TFT community.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy