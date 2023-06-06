Huge TFT Set 9 PBE patch improves XP, nerfs Piltover loot, and champion changes

The first major Teamfight Tactics Set Nine PBE patch dropped on June 6, featuring balance changes across the board as the team prepares for the live server launch next week.

Nearly 100 balance changes were applied to TFT Set Nine during PBE testing through the June 6 patch, ranging from Augment and champion stats to system changes. This is the first major update to the Runeterra Reforged set while in PBE, with more to come as the week progresses.

Getting into PBE is still difficult due to extended queue times. The official launch of TFT Set Nine is scheduled to take place on June 14.

Thanks to everyone for your feedback on Runeterra Reforged so far. It has been super helpful.



Today's deploy patch is very large, but there is a LOT of content in this set, and we want to make sure it's as good as can be at launch. 8 more days until the full launch! pic.twitter.com/3e8L8RXgCS — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) June 6, 2023

A major change that occurred with the launch of TFT Set Nine through PBE servers was an increase in XP values for late-game Levels. It’s been a hot topic within the community, with game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer explaining the changes during his weekend stream.

“We’re seeing people Level up too quickly and we’re trying to slow it down and using PBE to test that out,” Mortdog said.

The June 6 PBE Set Nine patch notes did address the community’s concerns by slightly reducing the amount of XP for Levels Six to Eight while increasing the XP needed to obtain Level Nine. Levels Six to Nine are still plus-four from the TFT Set 8.5 live server values, according to Mortdog.

Level Six: Changed from 26 to 24 XP

Level Seven: Changed from 42 to 40 XP

Level Eight: Changed from 64 to 60 XP

Level Nine: Changed from 80 to 84 XP

More than 100 new evergreen Augments were added to TFT Set Nine, with almost half of them receiving some form of balance change through the June 6 PBE patch. And almost half of the champions and traits within Runeterra Reforged were also adjusted.

Players who have been able to get into PBE servers to test out TFT Set Nine have been spamming the Jayce’s Workshop Portal, resulting in it now showing up less often. And cashouts for the Piltover trait at six were reduced, although no specifics were mentioned in the patch notes.

The Void trait’s damage was increased through Void’s AP bonus, while Ionia bonuses were buffed for Jhin, Irelia, Sett, Karma, and Ahri. Notable four and five-cost TFT Set Nine champions that received multiple buff and/or nerf levers adjusted were Aphelios, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Sion, Ryze, and Gwen.

Players can test out all the TFT Set Nine June 6 PBE changes when the update takes place around 1pm CT.

