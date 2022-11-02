How to watch TFT Dragonlands Rising Legends EMEA Finals

The 32 best EMEA Teamfight Tactics players will compete for a total of five seeds at the Dragonlands World Championship.

Competitive players around the globe are getting ready for the final month of Set 7.5, with multiple Regional Finals and Last Chance Qualifiers taking place prior to the TFT World Championship. The EMEA Regional Finals will be played on Patch 12.21, which is also the Dragonlands Worlds update.

How can I watch the Dragonlands EMEA Finals?

Players will compete in the TFT Rising Legends Finals over the course of three days, from Nov. 4 to 6—which is also the same dates for the NA Regional Finals. Fans can watch all the EMEA Finals action unfold through an official English broadcast on Twitch at 9am CT. Casting the TFT tournament is ImpetuousPanda, WitaCasts, Mibria, Counterfeitcast, and Meeix.

The broadcast will also be offered in 12 other languages. And fans watching the broadcast are eligible to receive an exclusive TFT Dragonlands Rising icon throughout the three days.

Who’s competing in the Dragonlands EMEA Finals?

Players throughout the EMEA region qualified to compete in the TFT Dragonlands Final through Golden Spatula Cups, SuperBrawl, ladder snapshots, and GSC points.

Image via Rising Legends Riot Games

Golden Spatula Cups

Salvyyy (Germany)

Skipaeus (Czech Republic)

Lumarpin (Spain)

Golden Spatula Cup qualifier points

Zero Tenacity Traviscwat (Poland)

AEGIS Pas de Bol (France)

Matelas (Switzerland)

AGO Lelouch (Poland)

L3S Coco (France)

Karmine Double61 (France)

Xus0o (Spain)

Annieconda (Turkey)

ESC Kenobi (France)

AEGIS Un33d (France)

Waegga (Germany)

Odesza (Spain)

Arrow (Serbia)

Skarambez (Croatia)

Set Seven ladder snapshots

Sologesang (Germany)

Noel (Hungary)

Cynarr (Turkey)

Ginggg (Turkey)

KOI Reven (Spain)

Crescent (Russia)

Superlgel (Germany)

Set 7.5 ladder snapshots

Dsyre Ryko (Italy)

Briks (Tunisia)

Darkest1903 (Turkey)

Marx (Germany)

Kezman (Poland)

SuperBrawl

Solary Voltariux (France)

Deisik (Russia)

SwellerTiger (Italy)

What is the format at the Dragonlands EMEA Finals?

All of the 32 qualified EMEA players will compete during the first two days of the TFT Regional Finals. Five games are played each day, featuring a Shake Swiss seeding system that rotates lobbies every two/three/two/three games over the course of both days.

Only eight players will advance to the third and final day, competing in a total of six games. The top five will advance to the TFT World Championship, while sixth and seventh place will earn an invite to the Western Last Chance Qualifier.